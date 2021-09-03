NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls attempt to break 200-DMA

NZD/USD remains poised to end the week higher.

Additional gains for the pair if the price decisively breaks 200-DMA.

Momentum oscillator holds onto the oversold zone with a positive bias.

NZD/USD edges higher on the last trading day of the week in the initial European trading hour. The pair opened lower but swiftly recovered to touch an intraday high of 0.7120.

At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7118, up 0.09% for the day.

NZD/USD daily chart

On the daily chart, the NZD/USD pair has recovered from the low of 0.6805 made on August 20 to traveled back to the high of 0.7120 in today’s session.

Furthermore, if NZD/USD bulls have been trading above the 200-DMA while keeping their eye on the 0.7150 horizontal resistance level.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades in an oversold zone. Any uptick in the MACD could trigger more buying opportunities in the pair to reach the 0.7200 psychological level.

Next, the bulls would be moving in a fresh upside momentum to recapture the high of June 3 at 0.7242.

Alternatively, if price starts moving lower, it could test the 0.7080 horizontal support level followed by the low of September 1 at 0.7032.

NZD/USD bears would next target the 0.6995 horizontal support level.

NZD/USD additional levels

NZD/USD Overview Today last price 0.7117 Today Daily Change 0.0006 Today Daily Change % 0.08 Today daily open 0.7111 Trends Daily SMA20 0.698 Daily SMA50 0.6987 Daily SMA100 0.7085 Daily SMA200 0.7115 Levels Previous Daily High 0.712 Previous Daily Low 0.7056 Previous Weekly High 0.702 Previous Weekly Low 0.6822 Previous Monthly High 0.7089 Previous Monthly Low 0.6805 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7096 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.708 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7071 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7032 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7007 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7135 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.716 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7199



