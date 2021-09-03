NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls attempt to break 200-DMA

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • NZD/USD remains poised to end the week higher. 
  • Additional gains for the pair if the price decisively breaks 200-DMA.
  • Momentum oscillator holds onto the oversold zone with a positive bias.

NZD/USD edges higher on the last trading day of the week in the initial  European trading hour. The pair opened lower but swiftly recovered to touch an intraday high of 0.7120.

At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7118, up 0.09% for the day.

NZD/USD daily chart

On the daily chart, the NZD/USD pair has recovered from the low of 0.6805 made on August 20 to traveled back to the high of 0.7120 in today’s session. 

Furthermore, if NZD/USD bulls have been trading above the 200-DMA while keeping their eye on the 0.7150 horizontal resistance level.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades in an oversold zone. Any uptick in the MACD could trigger more buying opportunities in the pair to reach the 0.7200 psychological level.

Next, the bulls would be moving in a fresh upside momentum to recapture the high of June 3 at 0.7242.

Alternatively, if price starts moving lower, it could test the 0.7080 horizontal support level followed by the low of September 1 at 0.7032.

NZD/USD bears would next target the 0.6995  horizontal support level.

NZD/USD additional levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7117
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 0.7111
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.698
Daily SMA50 0.6987
Daily SMA100 0.7085
Daily SMA200 0.7115
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.712
Previous Daily Low 0.7056
Previous Weekly High 0.702
Previous Weekly Low 0.6822
Previous Monthly High 0.7089
Previous Monthly Low 0.6805
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7096
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.708
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7071
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7032
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7007
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7135
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.716
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7199

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Bulls await US NFP on the way to 1.1900

EUR/USD: Bulls await US NFP on the way to 1.1900

EUR/USD takes a breather around monthly peak below 1.1900, despite staying up for the six consecutive days, heading into Friday’s NFP. The US dollar tracks sluggish Treasury yields amid weak economic data. Covid jitters battle receding fears of Fed’s tapering amid a pre-NFP trading lull.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD eases from monthly highs near 1.3850

GBP/USD eases from monthly highs near 1.3850

GBP/USD is off the monthly highs, easing towards 1.3800 as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid pre-NFP cautious trading. UK PM Johnson's tax hike fears and Brexit concerns cap the gains in the cable. UK PMI and US NFP in focus.

GBP/USD News

Gold bulls stay hopeful above $1,800, US NFP eyed

Gold bulls stay hopeful above $1,800, US NFP eyed

Gold prices step back from an intraday high surrounding $1,815, up 0.12% on a day near $1,812 heading into Friday’s European session. In doing so, the yellow metal rises the most in three days inside a bullish chart pattern ahead of the key US NFP.

Gold News

Polkadot awaits trigger for 30% gains

Polkadot awaits trigger for 30% gains

Polkadot price recently  sliced through a critical supply barrier, indicating a resurgence of buying pressure. DOT is likely to experience another leg-up if this momentum continues to hold, which could even retest the all-time high in a highly bullish case.

Read more

NFP Preview: How low can the dollar go? Extremely low expectations point to a greenback comeback

NFP Preview: How low can the dollar go? Extremely low expectations point to a greenback comeback

The dollar is data-dependent – and that data has been downbeat, sending the dollar down. Has it gone too far? Weak leading indicators have significantly depressed expectations for August's Nonfarm Payrolls.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures