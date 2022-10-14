- NZD/USD takes the bids to extend the previous day’s rebound from 31-month low.
- China’s CPI rose to 2.8% YoY but PPI eased to 0.9% during September.
- Sustained break of 50-SMA, firmer oscillators favor buyers to cross the monthly resistance line.
- Sellers may not risk entries beyond four-day-old support line.
NZD/USD renews an intraday high around 0.5680 as bulls cheer a jump in China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) during early Friday. Even so, the 100-SMA challenges the previous day’s recovery from a 2.5-year low.
That said, China’s headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) matched upbeat market forecasts by rising 2.8% in September while the Producer Price Index (PPI) fell short of meeting expectations during the stated month, down to 0.9% versus 1.0% forecasts and 2.3% prior.
It’s worth noting that the Kiwi pair’s successful break of the 50-SMA joins bullish MACD signals and firmer RSI (14), not overbought, to keep buyers hopeful.
However, a clear upside break of the one-month-old descending resistance line, around 0.5690 by the press time, appears necessary for the NZD/USD bull’s conviction. Following that, the monthly high of 0.5815 will be in focus.
Alternatively, pullback moves may initially aim for the 50-SMA support near 0.5645, a break of which could direct the quote toward an upward-sloping support line from Tuesday, close to 0.5610 at the latest.
In a case where the NZD/USD prices break 0.5610 support, the odds of witnessing a slump towards the fresh yearly low, around 0.5510 of late, can’t be ruled out.
NZD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5669
|Today Daily Change
|0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|0.60%
|Today daily open
|0.5635
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5726
|Daily SMA50
|0.6002
|Daily SMA100
|0.6148
|Daily SMA200
|0.6421
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5655
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5512
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5815
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5597
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6162
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5565
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5567
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5546
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5457
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5403
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5689
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5744
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5833
