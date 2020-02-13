NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bounces from key MA support

  • NZD/USD has bounced up from the 50-hour average support. 
  • The hourly chart MA studies and the daily chart RSI are biased bullish.

NZD/USD defended the ascending or bullish 50-hour moving average (MA) three hours ago and is now trading at 0.6450, representing a 0.20 percent drop on the day. 

The major hour chart MAs are aligning in favor of the bulls. The 50-hour MA has crossed above the 100-hour MA and appears on track to rise above the 200-hour MA. That would confirm a golden cross on the hourly chart. 

Further, the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) has violated the descending trendline – a sign the bearish trend from the high of 0.6733 observed in early January. 

All in all, the immediate bias is bearish and the pair could rise to the 200-day average at 0.6497. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6451
Today Daily Change -0.0013
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 0.6464
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6518
Daily SMA50 0.6584
Daily SMA100 0.6477
Daily SMA200 0.6501
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6488
Previous Daily Low 0.6398
Previous Weekly High 0.6504
Previous Weekly Low 0.6397
Previous Monthly High 0.6741
Previous Monthly Low 0.6453
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6454
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6432
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6412
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.636
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6322
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6502
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.654
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6592

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

