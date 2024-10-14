NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears maintain control, eyes on 200-day SMA

- The NZD/USD declined to 0.6095, extending its recent downtrend.
- RSI is in negative territory and declining, while the MACD is flat and red.
- A break below 0.6100 could open the door for a further decline towards 0.6000.
In Monday's session, the NZD/USD pair extended its recent decline, falling by 0.30% to 0.6095. The technical indicators are also bearish, suggesting that the selling pressure is likely to continue if the buyers fail to sustain the 0.6100 area where the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) converges.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 40, which is in negative territory and declining mildly. This suggests that selling pressure is increasing slightly and that the bears are in control of the market. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram is currently flat and red, indicating a bearish outlook. As long as the RSI remains below 50 and the MACD histogram remains red, the technical outlook will remain bearish for the NZD/USD.
NZD/USD daily chart
The overall outlook for the NZD/USD is bearish as the pair lost its 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) last week.The 200-day SMA at 0.6100 is providing some support, but a break below this level could open the door for a further decline towards 0.6000. On the upside, resistance can be seen at 0.6150 and 0.6200.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
