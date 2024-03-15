NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bearish pressures dominate, bulls may seek relief in potential correction

Taking both into account, while the daily chart may hint at a generalized negative posture, the hourly chart suggests the possibility of a reprieve for the bulls very soon. The fact that the NZD/USD pair is holding above the 200-day SMA also lends some weight to this counter-trend, bullish outlook.

Moving to the hourly chart, there is a stark contrast. The RSI values are in deep, oversold territories, indicating the recent selling pressure may be overextended. This often foretells a possible price pullback or bullish correction in the near term. Regarding the MACD histogram, the green bars suggest neutral momentum, even though they are flat, indicating no significant change in the shorter term but may also hint that the bulls are gearing up.

On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has fallen into negative territory, after recovering above 50 last week, which suggests increasing selling pressure. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram features rising red bars which further indicate growing bearish sentiment in the market.

The NZD/USD pair declined to 0.6086, with a significant 0.77% downturn in Friday's session. The market sentiment leans heavily toward the sellers, however, there is a faint glimmer of hope for the buyers, as they still hold on to the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).

