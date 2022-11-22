Short term, the NZD/USD 4-hour chart suggests an ascending channel is forming, which, once broken to the upside, would expose key resistance levels. Nevertheless, the NZD/USD is struggling to clear the R1 daily pivot at 0.6150, which, once cleared, could open the door toward 0.6200, followed by the August 24 swing high at 0.6251, ahead of the 0.6300 psychological level.

From a daily chart perspective, the NZD/USD is neutral-to-upward biased, consolidated for the last six days, within the 0.6100 – 0.6200 range. Of note, the NZD/USD exited from a descending channel six days ago, a solid breakout, meaning that the major might rally toward higher prices. Nevertheless, although in bullish territory, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) aims downwards, meaning buyers are losing momentum or getting a respite ahead of challenging the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6303.

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) trims Monday’s losses and rises back above the 0.6100 figure due to overall US Dollar (USD) weakness, as market sentiment improved, though it remains fragile. Therefore, the NZD/USD is trading at 0.6148, above its opening price by 0.80%, after hitting a daily low of 0.6094.

