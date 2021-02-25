NZD/USD Price Analysis: All eyes on 41-month-old resistance above 0.7400

- NZD/USD defies pullback from August 2017 top following its bounce off 0.7420.
- Weekly closing becomes the key for Kiwi bulls, ascending trend line from March 2020 offers key support.
NZD/USD trims intraday losses while picking up bids to 0.7438, down 0.15% on a day, while heading into the European session on Thursday.
The quote jumped to the highest since August 2017 earlier in Asia but failures to stay beyond a horizontal area comprising multiple tops marked since September 2018 triggered the following pullback to the day’s low of 0.7420. It’s worth mentioning that the overbought RSI conditions also question the kiwi pair’s further upside.
Hence, unless witnessing a weekly closing beyond the 0.7435-46 area, the NZD/USD bulls are likely to remain skeptical. Following that, the 0.7500 and July 2017 peak of 0.7560 should return to the chart.
Meanwhile, pullback moves may target January’s top near 0.7315 and may become less harmful to the uptrend beyond 0.7080 level comprising an 11-month-old support line.
However, a weekly closing below 0.7080 might not refrain from marking a gradual downward trajectory towards the 200-bar SMA level of 0.6775.
NZD/USD weekly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7439
|Today Daily Change
|-11 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15%
|Today daily open
|0.745
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7232
|Daily SMA50
|0.7185
|Daily SMA100
|0.7012
|Daily SMA200
|0.6781
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7455
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7315
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7316
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7158
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7316
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7096
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7401
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7368
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7358
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7266
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7218
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7499
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7547
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7639
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.2200 amid US dollar weakness
EUR/USD nears 1.2200, sitting at fresh monthly highs as reflation trade weighs on the safe-haven US dollar. However, the further upside could remain elusive amid surging Treasury yields. US stimulus news, GDP reported awaited.
GBP/USD: Bulls have reasons to demand 1.4200 but not much beyond that
GBP/USD stays on the front foot while refreshing the intraday high above 1.4150 ahead of Thursday’s London open. The cable benefits from broad-based US dollar weakness, as the reflation wave lifts the appetite for riskier assets. Focus on key US data.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 75% lift-off
Dogecoin price has been lull ever since the local top on February 7. However, a 20% surge due to Elon Musk’s recent endorsement has led to a breakout from a bull flag pattern. Now, the meme coin could surge 75% to record levels soon.
Gold sellers flirt with $1,800, eye weekly support line
Gold struggles to keep $1,800, recently bouncing off 100-HMA, during the early Thursday. Even so, the yellow metal declines for the third consecutive day while following a downward sloping trend line from February 10.
US Dollar Index: Looks neutral/bearish near-term
DXY keeps the rangebound trading in the 90.00 region, always supported by the key 2020-2021 support line (near 89.80).