NZD/USD Price analysis: 100-HMA holds the key to Kiwi pair’s upside past 0.6200

- NZD/USD struggles to extend the previous day’s recovery moves but stays on the way to posting weekly gains.
- 100-HMA probes buyers even as upbeat oscillators, one-week-old support line suggest further upside of the Kiwi pair.
- Descending trend line from early March appears the key upside hurdle for the bulls to cross.
NZD/USD makes rounds to the key moving average as buyers struggle to keep the reins around 0.6200, bracing for the weekly gains, during early Friday.
In doing so, the Kiwi pair benefits from the upbeat RSI (14), not overbought, as well as bullish MACD signals. Not only the price-positive oscillators but the quote’s U-turn from a one-week-old ascending trend line also keeps the NZD/USD buyers hopeful of witnessing further upside.
Hence, the buyers are ready to overcome the immediate 100-Hour Moving Average (HMA), surrounding the 0.6200 threshold.
However, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s March 01-08 downside, near 0.6205, could act as a validation point for the rally targeting a downward-sloping resistance line since the month’s start, around 0.6245 at the latest.
Should the NZD/USD bulls stay in the driver’s seat beyond 0.6245, the odds of witnessing a fresh monthly high, currently around 0.6280, can’t be ruled out.
Alternatively, pullback moves may initially aim for the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.6180 before directing the NZD/USD bears towards the aforementioned one-week-old support line, close to 0.6150 by the press time.
It should be noted, however, that the NZD/USD pair’s sustained trading below 0.6150 makes it vulnerable to testing the monthly low of 0.6084. During the fall, the 0.6100 round figure may act as an intermediate halt.
NZD/USD: Hourly chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6191
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|0.6188
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6196
|Daily SMA50
|0.6315
|Daily SMA100
|0.6254
|Daily SMA200
|0.6164
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6271
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6172
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6226
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6084
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6538
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6131
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.621
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6233
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.615
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6111
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6051
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6249
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.631
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6348
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
