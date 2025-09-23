- NZD/USD strengthens near 0.5865 in Tuesday’s early Asian session.
- Fed slashed interest rates last week and tentatively forecast two more reductions before the end of 2025.
- New Zealand is set to announce a new RBNZ governor on Wednesday.
The NZD/USD pair gathers strength around 0.5865 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The US Dollar (USD) softens against the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) on growing expectations of a further rate cut from the US Federal Reserve (Fed). The preliminary reading of the US S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reports for September will be in the spotlight later in the day. Also, Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak.
The Fed cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) at its September meeting and signaled that more reductions are likely this year. The Fed's updated projections imply that two more quarter-points are likely before the year's end. Nonetheless, Fed’s Powell emphasized that the path forward is not pre-set and will depend on incoming economic data.
Traders brace for a series of Fed speeches later this week, including remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday for fresh impetus. Any dovish remarks from Fed officials could drag the Greenback lower and create a tailwind for the pair in the near term.
Bloomberg reported earlier on Tuesday that the New Zealand government is set to announce its new Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) governor, with an announcement planned for Wednesday. The source said the central bank might appoint a woman to head the central bank for the first time.
The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for the fourth straight month on Monday despite the Fed interest rate cut last week. China's economic slowdown worsened in August, with a slew of economic data missing expectations. Retail Sales dropped to 3.7% in August as consumption remained sluggish, while Industrial Production eased to 5.2%, its lowest level since August last year. This, in turn, could undermine the China-proxy Kiwi, as China is a major trading partner of New Zealand.
New Zealand Dollar FAQs
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.
Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
When is the Australian CPI, and how could it impact AUD/USD?
The latest round of month-on-month Australian Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation figures will kick off the Antipodean trading session on Wednesday at 01:30 GMT, or 11:30 Australian Eastern Standard Time.
USD/JPY weakens to near 147.50 after Fed’s Powell speech
The USD/JPY pair declines to near 147.60 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The US Dollar remains weak against the Japanese Yen as traders continue to assess different comments from Fed officials, while key gauges of US business activity disappointed investors somewhat.
Gold holds steady near $3,750 as traders digest Fed’s Powell speech
The Gold price (XAU/USD) holds steady near $3,760 after retreating from an all-time high of $3,791 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. Rising expectations of further US rate cuts and safe-haven flows provide some support to the precious metal.
XRP attempts recovery but downside risks could persist
Ripple (XRP) is stabilizing above its $2.83 short-term support on Tuesday. This support comes after a sharp drop to $2.69 on Monday, which triggered massive liquidations.
Weekly focus: Central banks on a relatively steady course
The September round of central bank meetings is nearing its end with perhaps a surprising sense of stability in financial markets. Despite the blurry outlook, mixed data signals and political pressure in the US, the rate decisions did not cause major volatility in broader financial conditions.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.