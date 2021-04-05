NZD/USD posts modest daily gains around 0.7040

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD is edging higher at the start of the week.
  • US Dollar Index stays quiet around 93.00 on Monday. 
  • Focus shifts to ISM Services PMI data from US.

The NZD/USD pair managed to register small gains last week and spent the Asian trading hours in a relatively tight range on Monday. Despite the thin trading conditions on Easter Monday, the pair started to inch higher and was last seen gaining 0.2% on the day at 0.7044.

Investors await Services PMI data from US

On Friday, the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the US surged by 916,000 in March, compared to analysts' estimate of 647,000. The upbeat labour market data seems to be providing a boost to market sentiment and Wall Street's main indexes look to return from the long weekend on a strong footing.

Currently, the S&P 500 Futures are up 0.56% on a daily basis, suggesting that the greenback could have a hard time finding demand in the second half of the day. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is virtually unchanged at 93.03.

Later in the session, the ISM-NY Business Conditions Index, the IHS Markit Services PMI and the ISM Services PMI from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. The US economic docket will feature February Factory Orders data as well.

In the meantime, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is staying in the positive territory around 1.73% and a break above 1.75% could help the greenback outperform its rivals and limit NZD/USD's upside.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7046
Today Daily Change 0.0014
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 0.7032
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7097
Daily SMA50 0.7179
Daily SMA100 0.7133
Daily SMA200 0.6884
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7055
Previous Daily Low 0.7003
Previous Weekly High 0.7055
Previous Weekly Low 0.6945
Previous Monthly High 0.7308
Previous Monthly Low 0.6943
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7035
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7023
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7005
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6978
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6953
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7057
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7082
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7109

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD battles 1.1750 amid higher US dollar, upbeat mood

EUR/USD battles 1.1750 amid higher US dollar, upbeat mood

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1750 as the US dollar holds the higher ground despite the upbeat market mood. Strong US jobs data and rising Fed rate hike expectations push the Treasury yields higher, weighing on the spot. US ISM Services PMI awaited amid light trading. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades at two-week highs above 1.3850

GBP/USD trades at two-week highs above 1.3850

The Pound outperforms major rivals against the greenback, extending gains in thin holidays trading. GBP/USD up on UK speedy vaccination and eased lockdown majors.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD bulls remain at the mercy of USD price dynamics

XAU/USD bulls remain at the mercy of USD price dynamics

A combination of factors prompted some selling around gold on Monday. Rising US bond yields, Friday’s upbeat NFP report undermined the buck. The risk-on mood further dented demand for the safe-haven commodity.

Gold News

JPMorgan sets $130K Bitcoin target as volatility drops

JPMorgan sets $130K Bitcoin target as volatility drops

Institutions have been entering the cryptocurrency space, as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are two of the latest large banks to join in providing Bitcoin-related products and services to their clients.

Read more

Forex Weekly Outlook: Services PMIs, Fed minutes dominate light data calendar

Forex Weekly Outlook: Services PMIs, Fed minutes dominate light data calendar

German CPI dipped to 0.5% in March, matching the forecast. This was down from 0.7% a month earlier. Eurozone CPI slowed slightly in March. Headline inflation slowed from 1.4% to 1.3%, while Core CPI dropped from 1.1% to 0.9%.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures