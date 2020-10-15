NZD/USD: No reaction to data showing factory deflation in China

NZD/USD sees little action after China reports factory deflation.

Global equities are likely to react negatively, pushing NZD/USD lower.

NZD/USD currently lacks a clear directional bias. However, odds look stacked in favor of a decline, with China experiencing factory deflation.

In September, China's Producer Price Index or factory-gate prices fell 2.1% year-on-year versus expectations for a 1.8% decline and August's 2% drop.

Meanwhile, the Consumer Price Index rose 1.7% year-on-year, missing the forecast for a 1.8% growth following August's 2.4% rise.

The bigger-than-expected decline in the PPI is bearish for commodity dollars like the NZD and AUD.

So far, however, the NZD/USD pair has shown resilience. The currency pair continues to trade largely unchanged on the day near 0.6654, having hit a high and low of 0.6663 and 0.6648 early Thursday.

However, the resilience could be short-lived as China's factory-gate deflation could aggravate risk aversion in the global markets. The US stocks fell on Wednesday on the fading prospects of US fiscal stimulus. At press time, the S&P 500 futures are down 0.22%.

Technical levels