NZD/USD: No reaction to data showing factory deflation in China

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • NZD/USD sees little action after China reports factory deflation. 
  • Global equities are likely to react negatively, pushing NZD/USD lower. 

NZD/USD currently lacks a clear directional bias. However, odds look stacked in favor of a decline, with China experiencing factory deflation. 

In September, China's Producer Price Index or factory-gate prices fell 2.1% year-on-year versus expectations for a 1.8% decline and August's 2% drop. 

Meanwhile, the Consumer Price Index rose 1.7% year-on-year, missing the forecast for a 1.8% growth following August's 2.4% rise. 

The bigger-than-expected decline in the PPI is bearish for commodity dollars like the NZD and AUD. 

So far, however, the NZD/USD pair has shown resilience. The currency pair continues to trade largely unchanged on the day near 0.6654, having hit a high and low of 0.6663 and 0.6648 early Thursday. 

However, the resilience could be short-lived as China's factory-gate deflation could aggravate risk aversion in the global markets. The US stocks fell on Wednesday on the fading prospects of US fiscal stimulus. At press time, the S&P 500 futures are down 0.22%.

Technical levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6654
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 0.6658
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6624
Daily SMA50 0.6633
Daily SMA100 0.6574
Daily SMA200 0.6389
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6683
Previous Daily Low 0.6644
Previous Weekly High 0.6674
Previous Weekly Low 0.6546
Previous Monthly High 0.6799
Previous Monthly Low 0.6511
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6668
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6659
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.664
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6623
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6602
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6679
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.67
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6718

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

