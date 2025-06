NZD/USD nears YTD highs at 0.6090 amid generalised USD weakness

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).

The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies this week. New Zealand Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.

In this context, and with recent US data revealing a softening economic outlook , investors are increasingly pricing a Fed cut in the next months, which is adding pressure on the US Dollar. The CME’s Fed Watch Tool shows a 24% chance that the Federal Reserve will ease monetary policy at their July meeting, up from 14% last week. In September, however, Futures markets are almost fully pricing a rate cut. The tool shows more than 90% odds of some monetary easing after the summer, up from levels right above 60% only one week ago. The New Zealand calendar is light this week. The May trade surplus eased less than expected, while last week’s data showed a stronger-than-expected Gross Domestic Product growth in Q1, which reinforces the RBNZ’s decision to push back further interest rate cuts.

The New Zealand Dollar extends gains for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, and is nearly 2% high on the week so far, looking highly likely to re-test year-to-date highs at the 0.6080-90 area. A higher appetite for risk after the ceasefire in the Middle East eased geopolitical tensions, boosting the risk-sensitive Kiwi this week. On Thursday, broad-based US Dollar weakness after Trump’s latest attacks on Fed Chairman Powell has provided an additional boost to the pair. Trump called Powell “stupid and low IQ” in a press conference on Wednesday, after the Fed chair refused to signal any rate cut in the near term. Trump also weighed the possibility of anticipating the announcement of his successor, which has raised questions about the central bank’s independence and is eroding the credibility of the US Dollar as the world’s reserve currency.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.