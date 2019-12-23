NZD/USD nears fresh five-month high on New Zealand Christmas holiday

By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD benefits from downbeat US data, cautious optimism surrounding phase-one.
  • China’s anticipated measures to lower financing costs also pleased export-oriented currencies.
  • New Zealand markets are closed on Tuesday and Wednesday for Christmas and Boxing Day respectively.

Having surged to the fresh five-month high of 0.6640 before an hour, NZD/USD trades around 0.6632 during early Tuesday morning in Asia. The kiwi pair seems to have taken advantage of weaker than expected US economics and the latest optimism surrounding the US-China trade deal.

With the November month US Durable Goods Orders marking the sharpest declines since May, traders cared a little for better than forecast Chicago Fed National Activity Index. Additionally, weaker than expected New Home Sales also gave traders a reason to trim Friday’s heavy greenback gains.

On the trade front, the US President Donald Trump announced during the weekend that the US and China have achieved a milestone and will soon sign the phase-one deal. However, the passage of defense bill by the US weighed on optimism as China considered it as interfering with internal matters.

Recently, China’s Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on the US to work together with China to get China-US ties back on a healthy track, as per China’s Global Times.

Elsewhere, comments from Chinese Premier Li Keqiang signaled further reduction of Reverse Repo Rate (RRR) to lower financial costs. China being the world’s largest commodity user and a major customer to New Zealand, news like this helps increase the odds of higher demand at home, which in turn supports the domestic currency.

Looking forward, markets have settled into the year-end holiday mood with no major data/events up for publishing. However, trade/political headlines can offer intermediate moves to the traders.

Technical Analysis

The early-July low near 0.6660 is likely next target for the Bulls whereas the Bears will enter only if the pair sustain a break of monthly support line, at 0.6585 now.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6633
Today Daily Change 0.0029
Today Daily Change % 0.44%
Today daily open 0.6604
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.653
Daily SMA50 0.6438
Daily SMA100 0.6401
Daily SMA200 0.653
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6615
Previous Daily Low 0.6589
Previous Weekly High 0.6616
Previous Weekly Low 0.6554
Previous Monthly High 0.6466
Previous Monthly Low 0.6321
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6599
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6605
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.659
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6577
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6564
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6617
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6629
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6643

 

 

