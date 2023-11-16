NZD/USD moves below 0.6000 on Fed uncertainty over rate hikes

- NZD/USD could face challenges as investors adopt a cautious stance on Fed policy.
- Positive China news helped the Kiwi Dollar due to trade relations between the two nations.
- The Fed's caution, despite soft inflation, introduces uncertainty into the market.
NZD/USD aims to retrace the recent gains, trading near 0.5980 during the Asian hours on Thursday. However, the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) received upward support from China’s economic data, which improved the trade outlook in the country.
Moreover, the Chinese government's injection of 1 trillion Yuan in low-cost financing for the property sector is a strategic move to address concerns of a credit crunch. Initiatives of this scale can have ripple effects across global economies including New Zealand.
The positive news flow from China, supporting the package for its troubled property sector, has had a favorable impact on the Kiwi Dollar (NZD). As a major exporter of dairy products to China, the improved economic prospects and increased demand for the NZD are connected to these developments.
However, on Thursday, the data showed that China’s House Price Index dropped by 0.38% in October compared to the 0.1% decline previously. This has indicated a worsening condition in China's property sector.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) gained ground after the release of economic data from the United States on Wednesday, extending gains for the second day. The spot price bids around 104.50 at the time of writing.
US Retail Sales showed a modest easing at 0.1% in October, lower than the expected decline of 0.3%, introducing the possibility of challenges to progress on US inflation. The cautious stance of the Fed, despite recent soft inflation data, introduces an element of uncertainty into the market.
Apart from this, the unexpected decline in the US Producer Price Index (PPI) by 0.5%, compared to the anticipated 0.1% increase, and the drop in the annual PPI from 2.2% to 1.3%, could have a moderating effect on market sentiment regarding further rate hikes by the Fed.
The upcoming release of the weekly US Jobless Claims later in the North American session is likely awaited by market participants. It could provide additional insights, especially if the US labor market is viewed as a catalyst for higher inflation, potentially influencing market dynamics.
NZD/USD: additional levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5986
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.60
|Today daily open
|0.6022
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5886
|Daily SMA50
|0.5916
|Daily SMA100
|0.6002
|Daily SMA200
|0.6101
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6055
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5996
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6002
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5877
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6056
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5772
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6033
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6019
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5994
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5966
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5935
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6053
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6083
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6112
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
