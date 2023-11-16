NZD/USD moves below 0.6000 on Fed uncertainty over rate hikes

Share:

NZD/USD could face challenges as investors adopt a cautious stance on Fed policy.

Positive China news helped the Kiwi Dollar due to trade relations between the two nations.

The Fed's caution, despite soft inflation, introduces uncertainty into the market.

NZD/USD aims to retrace the recent gains, trading near 0.5980 during the Asian hours on Thursday. However, the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) received upward support from China’s economic data, which improved the trade outlook in the country.

Moreover, the Chinese government's injection of 1 trillion Yuan in low-cost financing for the property sector is a strategic move to address concerns of a credit crunch. Initiatives of this scale can have ripple effects across global economies including New Zealand.

The positive news flow from China, supporting the package for its troubled property sector, has had a favorable impact on the Kiwi Dollar (NZD). As a major exporter of dairy products to China, the improved economic prospects and increased demand for the NZD are connected to these developments.

However, on Thursday, the data showed that China’s House Price Index dropped by 0.38% in October compared to the 0.1% decline previously. This has indicated a worsening condition in China's property sector.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) gained ground after the release of economic data from the United States on Wednesday, extending gains for the second day. The spot price bids around 104.50 at the time of writing.

US Retail Sales showed a modest easing at 0.1% in October, lower than the expected decline of 0.3%, introducing the possibility of challenges to progress on US inflation. The cautious stance of the Fed, despite recent soft inflation data, introduces an element of uncertainty into the market.

Apart from this, the unexpected decline in the US Producer Price Index (PPI) by 0.5%, compared to the anticipated 0.1% increase, and the drop in the annual PPI from 2.2% to 1.3%, could have a moderating effect on market sentiment regarding further rate hikes by the Fed.

The upcoming release of the weekly US Jobless Claims later in the North American session is likely awaited by market participants. It could provide additional insights, especially if the US labor market is viewed as a catalyst for higher inflation, potentially influencing market dynamics.