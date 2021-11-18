NZD/USD moves back above 100-day SMA, around mid-0.7000s

- A combination of factors assisted NZD/USD to gain strong positive traction on Thursday.
- Retreating US bond yields prompted USD long-unwinding for the second successive day.
- Rising bets for another RNBZ rate hike remained supportive of the intraday positive move.
- Hawkish Fed expectations could limit the USD pullback and cap further gains for the pair.
The NZD/USD pair continued gaining traction through the mid-European session and touched a fresh daily high, around mid-0.7000s in the last hour.
Following the previous day's two-way price moves, the NZD/USD pair caught some fresh bids on Thursday and jumped back above the 100-day SMA amid some follow-through US dollar profit-taking. Retreating US Treasury bond yields turned out to be a key factor that prompted some USD long-unwinding for the second successive day.
This, along with a generally positive tone around the equity markets, further drove flows towards the perceived riskier kiwi. Apart from this, rising bets for yet another rate hike by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) later this month acted as a tailwind and remained supportive of the strong bid tone around the NZD/USD pair.
Meanwhile, the prospects for an early policy tightening by the Fed should help limit any meaningful USD pullback. In fact, the markets have started pricing in the possibility for a rate hike by July 2022 and the Fed funds futures indicate a high likelihood of another raise by November amid worries about rising inflationary pressures.
This, in turn, might keep a lid on any further gains for the NZD/USD pair, at least for the time being, warranting some caution before placing aggressive bullish bets. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims.
Traders will further take cues from the US bond yields and a scheduled speech by New York Fed President John Williams, which might influence the USD and provide some impetus to the NZD/USD pair. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment could further produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the NZD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7052
|Today Daily Change
|0.0054
|Today Daily Change %
|0.77
|Today daily open
|0.6998
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7116
|Daily SMA50
|0.7058
|Daily SMA100
|0.7027
|Daily SMA200
|0.7094
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7033
|Previous Daily Low
|0.698
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7178
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6997
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6876
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7013
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6974
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.695
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6921
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7028
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7057
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7081
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
