NZD/USD moves away from over one-month low, climbs to 0.5925-0.5930 on softer USD

- NZD/USD snaps a five-day losing streak to over a one-month low amid a modest USD pullback.
- The Fed’s hawkish outlook should act as a tailwind for the USD and cap the upside for the pair.
- Traders now look forward to the release of the US PCE Price Index for short-term opportunities.
The NZD/USD pair gains strong positive traction during the Asian session on Thursday and for now, seems to have snapped a five-day losing streak to sub-0.5900 levels, or over a one-month low touched the previous day. The intraday move up lifts spot prices to the 0.5925-0.5930 region in the last hour and is sponsored by a softer US Dollar (USD).
The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, retreats slightly from a two-month top touched in reaction to the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish tone on Wednesday. In fact, Fed Chair Jerome Powell showed no preference for cutting rates at the next policy meeting in September. The USD bulls, however, refrain from placing fresh bets and opt to wait for the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index later during the North American session.
In the meantime, a generally positive tone around the equity markets is seen undermining the safe-haven buck and benefiting the risk-sensitive Kiwi. However, the disappointing release of China's official Manufacturing PMI and unimpressive Services PMI for July could act as a headwind for antipodean currencies, including the New Zealand Dollar (NZD). Apart from this, the uncertainty over the extension of the US-China trade truce might contribute to capping the upside for the NZD/USD pair.
Top officials from the US and China ended two days of what both sides described as constructive talks. That said, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that any extension of the 90-day tariff truce, which is set to expire next month, would be up to President Donald Trump. This, in turn, makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the NZD/USD pair has bottomed out in the near-term and positioning for any meaningful appreciating move.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.31%
|-0.24%
|-0.39%
|-0.09%
|-0.48%
|-0.52%
|-0.26%
|EUR
|0.31%
|0.05%
|-0.09%
|0.23%
|-0.20%
|-0.20%
|0.05%
|GBP
|0.24%
|-0.05%
|-0.12%
|0.17%
|-0.26%
|-0.26%
|-0.02%
|JPY
|0.39%
|0.09%
|0.12%
|0.32%
|-0.08%
|-0.06%
|0.15%
|CAD
|0.09%
|-0.23%
|-0.17%
|-0.32%
|-0.33%
|-0.43%
|-0.19%
|AUD
|0.48%
|0.20%
|0.26%
|0.08%
|0.33%
|-0.00%
|0.24%
|NZD
|0.52%
|0.20%
|0.26%
|0.06%
|0.43%
|0.00%
|0.24%
|CHF
|0.26%
|-0.05%
|0.02%
|-0.15%
|0.19%
|-0.24%
|-0.24%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
