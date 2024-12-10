NZD/USD: More likely to trade between 0.5825 and 0.5890 – UOB Group

1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “Yesterday (09 Dec), when NZD was at 0.5835, we indicated that it ‘is likely to trade with a downward bias toward 0.5795.’ We pointed out, ‘the likelihood of it reach 0.5770 is not high for now.’ NZD subsequently dropped to 0.5805 before rebounding strongly to 0.5888. Although our ‘strong resistance’ at 0.5890 has not been breached yet, the slowing momentum suggests the likelihood of NZD declining to 0.5770 has diminished.”

24-HOUR VIEW: “After NZD dropped sharply to 0.5824 last Friday, we stated yesterday that ‘there is scope for NZD to continue to weaken.’ However, we pointed out that ‘given the oversold conditions, any decline is unlikely to reach last month’s low, near 0.5795 (there is another support at 0.5810).’ NZD subsequently dropped to 0.5805 before staging a surprisingly sharp advance to 0.5888. The rapid rise appears to be overdone, and instead of continuing to rise, NZD is more likely to trade between 0.5825 and 0.5890 today.”

Instead of continuing to rise, New Zealand Dollar (NZD) is more likely to trade between 0.5825 and 0.5890. In the longer run, the likelihood of NZD declining to 0.5770 has diminished, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.