- NZD/USD is scaling towards 0.6300 as the DXY has declined ahead of US CPI.
- A lower consensus for the US CPI has forced investors to dump the DXY.
- China's inflation has increased to 2.7% but remained lower than expectations.
The NZD/USD pair is advancing sharply towards the round-level resistance of 0.6300 after the National Bureau of Statistics of China reported a higher Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 2.7% than the prior release of 2.5%. However, the annual cost pressures remained lower than the expectation of 2.7%. The monthly data remains in line with the estimates of 0.5%.
The inflation universe constituent, which measures the average price change received by the Chinese producers, the Producer Price Index (PPI), remained extremely lower at 4.2% than the forecasts of 8% and the prior release of 6.1%. Well, the initiations of bids for the antipodean seem backed by a drop in the US dollar index (DXY).
The mighty US dollar index (DXY) has delivered a downside break of the consolidation formed in a 106.30-106.40 range. A bearish open rejection-reverse formation in the DXY has underpinned a risk-on market mood. The market participants are expected to dump the DXY ahead of the US CPI data release. The consensus for the plain-vanilla US CPI is lower at 8.7% than the former figure of 9.1% as oil prices have remained vulnerable in July.
O the kiwi front, inflation expectations released at 3.07% on Monday, lower than the prior release of 3.29% is considered a sign of exhaustion in the price pressures but more warrants for the claim are still desired.
For now, price pressures are already soaring in the NZ economy and have not displayed a meaningful exhaustion sign yet. As per the June print, an inflation rate of 7.3% is sufficient to create headwinds for the households.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6291
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|0.6288
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.624
|Daily SMA50
|0.6277
|Daily SMA100
|0.6458
|Daily SMA200
|0.6633
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6304
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6269
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6353
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6212
|Previous Monthly High
|0.633
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6061
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6282
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6291
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.627
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6252
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6235
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6305
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6322
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.634
AUD/USD holds lower ground near 0.6950 on softer Chinese inflation
AUD/USD is holding lower ground near 0.6950 as sellers keep reins following softer Chinese CPI and PPI data. Markets remain risk-averse ahead of US inflation, which is crucial for the Fed's next rate hike move.
EUR/USD: Fake triangle breakout drags Eurozone bulls to near 1.0200
The EUR/USD is hovering around Tuesday’s low at 1.0203 and is likely to display a steep fall on its violation. The asset is declining swiftly after facing barricades above 1.0240 and has shifted into bearish territory. In the early Tokyo session, the major has given a downside break of the 1.0209-1.0215 range.
Gold bears seeking a critical rally in US yields around CPI
The gold price is flat in Tokyo as markets await the US inflation data for July that will come out during the New York open. The price has been supported by lower yields and that is supportive because the yellow metal offers no interest.
Crypto Sleeping Giants: Hedera Hashgraph price could shock the world
HBAR price shows a drop in volume amidst the current downtrend. Hedera Hashgraph has the potential to rally towards 2000%. Traders should keep the smart contract alternative token on their watchlists and consider a dollar cost average approach for investing.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!