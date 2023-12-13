NZD/USD loses momentum below 0.6200 following the New Zealand GDP data

The NZD/USD pair holds ground around 0.6175 after facing a rejection around the 0.6200 mark during the early Asian session on Thursday. The downbeat New Zealand’s GDP growth numbers drag the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) lower. However, the downside of the pair seems limited as investors digest the outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting. The latest data from Statistics New Zealand on Thursday revealed that the nation’s economy in the third quarter (Q3) contracted by 0.3% QoQ versus the 0.2% expansion expected and a 0.5% rise prior. Additionally, the annual GDP shrank 0.6% compared with the 1.5% growth in Q2, worse than the market expectation of a 0.5% increase. In response to the data, the Kiwi attracts some sellers against the USD. On the USD’s front, the Greenback has dropped sharply after the Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting. The central bank decided to keep interest rates unchanged at its December meeting, as widely expected. The Fed now anticipates three rate cuts next year rather than two, according to interest rate projections. Regarding a drop in inflation, the likelihood of the Fed cutting interest rates before the middle of next year has increased. During the press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the inflation battle isn’t over, but central bank policymakers will start to discuss policy easing amid signs of cooling in both inflation and the labor market. The dovish comments from Powell exert some selling pressure on USD. Looking ahead, market players will keep an eye on the US weekly Jobless Claims and Retail Sales for November, due later on Thursday. On Friday, the Business NZ Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) and US S&P Global PM will be released. Traders will take cues from these data and find trading opportunities around the NZD/USD pair.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.