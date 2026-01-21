NZD/USD: Likely to trade in a range between 0.5790 and 0.5850 – UOB Group

New Zealand Dollar (NZD) is likely to trade in a range between 0.5790 and 0.5850. In the longer run, further NZD strength is not ruled out, but it must first surpass 0.5855 before a move to 0.5885 can be expected, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Further NZD strength is not ruled out

24-HOUR VIEW: "The strong surge in NZD that reached a high of 0.5851 is deeply overbought. This, combined with the pullback from the high, suggests that NZD is unlikely to rise much further. Today, NZD is more likely to trade in a range, probably between 0.5790 and 0.5850."

1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "After trading in a range for several days, NZD soared this week, reaching a high of 0.5851 yesterday. While further NZD strength seems likely, it must first surpass the major resistance at 0.5855 before a move to 0.5885 can be expected. The likelihood of NZD breaking clearly above 0.5855 will remain intact as long as 0.5765 is not breached."