NZD/USD keeps the red below 0.7200 mark, downside seems limited

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Worries about soaring COVID-19 cases weighed on the perceived riskier kiwi.
  • The USD languished near multi-week lows and helped limit losses for NZD/USD.
  • Reduced Fed rate hike bets, declining US bond yields undermined the greenback.

The NZD/USD pair maintained its offered tone through the early European session, albeit has managed to recover few pips from daily lows. The pair was last seen trading just below the 0.7200 mark, down around 0.20% for the day.

The pair witnessed some selling during the first half of the trading action on Thursday and eroded a part of the previous day's positive move, led by NZ consumer inflation figures. Renewed fears about another dangerous wave of coronavirus infections in some countries continued weighing on investors' sentiment. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that drove flows away from the perceived riskier kiwi.

The downside, however, remained cushioned, at least for the time being, amid the prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar. Expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates near zero levels for a longer period kept the USD depressed near multi-week lows. Apart from this, a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields further undermined the greenback and helped limit losses for the NZD/USD pair.

Even from a technical perspective, acceptance above 100-day SMA and the emergence of some dip-buying supports favours bullish traders. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond weekly swing highs, around the 0.7230 region before positioning for any further appreciating move. The NZD/USD pair might then accelerate the momentum and aim to reclaim the 0.7300 round-figure mark.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the only release of the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7195
Today Daily Change -0.0016
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 0.7211
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7064
Daily SMA50 0.7155
Daily SMA100 0.715
Daily SMA200 0.6921
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7219
Previous Daily Low 0.7162
Previous Weekly High 0.7181
Previous Weekly Low 0.7004
Previous Monthly High 0.7308
Previous Monthly Low 0.6943
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7197
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7184
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7176
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.714
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7119
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7233
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7254
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.729

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Take advantage of market volatility with our daily Forex, Crypto and Indices Trade Ideas!

Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds steady above 1.2000 ahead of ECB

EUR/USD holds steady above 1.2000 ahead of ECB

EUR/USD retreats from intraday top but holds above 1.2000. Bullish BOC teases ECB hawks even as the bank is unlikely to alter the monetary policy settings. Market sentiment dwindles amid mixed clues concerning covid geopolitics. US weekly jobless claims also eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD drops towards 1.3900 amid USD bounce, Brexit jitters

GBP/USD drops towards 1.3900 amid USD bounce, Brexit jitters

GBP/USD turns south towards 1.3900, as the US dollar attempts a recovery amid a tepid risk tone. Brexit jitters and growing covid concerns outweigh the UK’s higher vaccination rates, which weigh on the spot.

GBP/USD News

Gold seesaws below $1,800, immediate rising wedge keeps sellers hopeful

Gold seesaws below $1,800, immediate rising wedge keeps sellers hopeful

Gold picks up bids from the intraday low, stays close to the highest levels since February flashed earlier in Asia. Bearish chart formation near multi-day top, downbeat MACD signals suggest pullback moves. One-week-old rising trend line, $1,760 support confluence will test gold bears.

Gold News

Ripple needs to claim this demand barrier to prevent 18% crash

Ripple needs to claim this demand barrier to prevent 18% crash

XRP price has flipped a crucial demand zone into supply after the recent slump. An 18% drop to $1.04 could ensue if bulls fail to rescue Ripple here. On-chain metrics hint at a semi-stable state that could flip bearish anytime.

Read more

European Central Bank Preview: Five reasons for Lagarde to lift the euro

European Central Bank Preview: Five reasons for Lagarde to lift the euro

"Delayed, not derailed" – that has been the message coming from Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, and she will likely repeat it. The ECB is set to leave its policy unchanged in April but acknowledge a brighter outlook.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures