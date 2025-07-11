NZD/USD keeps the red amid a firmer USD; manages to hold above 0.6000

NZD/USD retreats from a multi-day high touched this Friday, though it lacks follow-through.

Trade jitters and reduced Fed rate cut bets underpin the USD and exert pressure on the Kiwi.

The downtick lacks bearish conviction, warranting caution before positioning for deeper losses.

The NZD/USD pair attracts some sellers following an intraday uptick to the 0.6045 area, back closer to the weekly high, and erodes a part of the previous day's strong gains. Spot prices, however, managed to hold above the 0.6000 psychological mark through the early European session on Friday.

In a dramatic escalation of trade wars, US President Donald Trump announced a 35% tariff on Canadian imports starting August 1. The decision was conveyed in a letter, which marks the latest in a string of over 20 similar tariff notices Trump has issued since Monday, and comes on top of a 50% tariff on US copper imports, which, in turn, weighs on investors' sentiment. This, along with diminishing odds for an immediate interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed), acts as a tailwind for the safe-haven US Dollar (USD) and turns out to be a key factor undermining the risk-sensitive Kiwi.

The stronger US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report released last Thursday, along with lower-than-expected US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, pointed to a still resilient US labor market. Moreover, Minutes from the June 17-18 FOMC policy meeting signaled on Wednesday no urgency for the US central bank to cut rates. However, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) widely expected decision to hold rates steady earlier this week continues to offer some support to the New Zealand Dollar (NZD). This, in turn, could help limit any further downside for the NZD/USD pair.

There isn't any relevant market-moving economic data due for release on Friday, leaving the USD at the mercy of comments from Fed officials. Apart from this, trade-related developments might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the NZD/USD pair heading into the weekend. Nevertheless, spot prices remain on track to register modest weekly losses, and the fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for bullish traders.