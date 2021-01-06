NZD/USD jumps above 0.73, highest since April 2018 amid US dollar weakness

NZD/USD has topped 0.73, hitting a peak of 0.7302 at the time of writing. The kiwi is at the highest since April 2018, when it was descending from higher levels. The US dollar is falling across the board after the special elections in Georgia.
Democrats are on course to win two Senate runoffs in the southern state and gain control of the Senate. That would enable President-elect Joe Biden to pass a large stimulus package. Investors are selling the safe-haven greenback.
Later in the day, the US ADP Nonfarm Payrolls and the Federal Reserve 's meeting minutes are eyed.
More Georgia Elections Analysis: Markets to surf higher on imminent blue wave, USD to chop around
