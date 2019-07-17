- The USD fails to capitalize on the overnight upswing amid sliding US bond yields.
- Tempered expectations for aggressive policy easing by the Fed might cap gains.
- Wednesday’s US housing market data eye for some short-term trading impetus.
The NZD/USD pair regained positive traction on Wednesday and recovered the previous session's retracement slide from three-month tops.
Resurgent US Dollar demand, which got an additional boost following the release of upbeat June US retail sales figures, prompted some long-unwinding trade on Tuesday and turned out to be one of the key factors behind the pair's intraday pullback.
The downtick, however, turned out to be short-lived in the wake of absent follow-through USD buying interest. Renewed weakness in the US Treasury bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and assisted the pair to catch some fresh bids on Wednesday.
The up-move - marking the fifth day of a positive move in the previous six, has now lifted the pair back closer to the 0.6725-30 supply zone, which if cleared will set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move, though tempered expectations for an aggressive policy easing by the Fed might cap gains.
Moving ahead, Wednesday's US housing market data - building permits and housing starts, due for release later during the early North-American session, will now be looked upon for a fresh impetus and in order to grab some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.672
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|0.6701
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6654
|Daily SMA50
|0.6597
|Daily SMA100
|0.6678
|Daily SMA200
|0.6717
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6739
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6694
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6699
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6567
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6722
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6487
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6711
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6722
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6684
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6667
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6639
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6728
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6756
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6773
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
EUR/USD: Better bid above 1.1200 on upbeat Eurozone CPI
EUR/USD keeps the recovery attempt intact above the 1.12 handle following the release of upbeat Eurozone final CPI data while the US dollar extends its upside consolidation ahead of the US data.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2400 post-UK CPI
The latest recovery in the GBP/USD pair seems to lack follow-through, as the price struggles around the 1.24 handle amid in-line with estimates UK CPI figures and looming Hard Brexit concerns.
USD/JPY consolidates in a range, comfortably above 108.00 handle
Reviving safe-haven demand underpins JPY and exerts some pressure. Renewed weakness in the US bond yields further weighed on the USD. The downside remains limited amid tempered Fed rate cut expectations.
Gold clings to 21-DMA amid less active markets
Gold carries the 3-week old lower high formation forward as it clings to 21-day moving average (DMA) during Wednesday’s less active market hours ahead of the European session. Lack of major data/news during the Asian session limits market moves.
Forex Today: US dollar corrects, US-Japan eye a trade deal, and Bitcoin bounces
US dollar reverses a part of Tuesday’s US retail sales data-led rally. US-Japan are working towards a trade deal by September. Bitcoin recovers, but remains below the 10k mark.