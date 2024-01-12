NZD/USD improves to 0.6250 on risk-on mood, Chinese economic data

NEWS | | By Akhtar Faruqui
Share:
  • NZD/USD intensifies on Chinese inflation and trade data.
  • Chinese CPI year-over-year fell by 0.3%. Meanwhile, the monthly figure eased to 0.1%.
  • Chinese Trade Balance USD increased to $75.34B in December and the yearly Imports CNY rose by 1.6%.
  • US CPI YoY and MoM rose by 3.4% and 0.3%, respectively, in December.

NZD/USD moves higher on an upward trajectory for the second consecutive session on Friday, improving near 0.6250 during the Asian session. The NZD/USD pair receives upward support on improved risk appetite as traders bet on speculation of Federal Reserve’s (Fed) rate cuts in March and May despite upbeat inflation data from the United States (US). Additionally, the moderate Chinese inflation data seems to reinforce the strength of the New Zealand Dollar (NZD), given the close trade ties between the two nations.

In December, the Chinese Consumer Price Index (YoY) showed a decrease of 0.3%, diverging from the anticipated 0.4% decline. The monthly Consumer Price Index displayed a more modest easing at 0.1%, compared to the market expectation of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the yearly Producer Price Index recorded a decline of 2.7%, slightly surpassing the expected decrease of 2.6%.

Additionally, the Chinese Trade Balance USD for December increased to $75.34B from $68.39B prior, exceeding the expected $74.75B. Exports (YoY) figure showed a growth of 2.3% against the 1.7% as expected. Meanwhile, the yearly Imports CNY increased by 1.6% from 0.6% prior. Traders further expect the release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data for December, seeking additional insights into the economic landscape of the United States (US).

The US Dollar Index (DXY) treaded water to build on recent gains in the early Asian hours on Friday following the positive US inflation data. However, the DXY trades slightly lower near 102.20, notwithstanding the improved US Treasury yields. The 2-year and 10-year yields on US bond coupons trades at 4.26% and 3.97%, respectively, by the press time.

Furthermore, the upbeat US inflation data helped the US Dollar to achieve some upward traction. US Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 3.4% YoY in December, exceeding both November's 3.1% and the anticipated market figure of 3.2%. The monthly CPI growth for December showed a 0.3% increase, exceeding the market projection of 0.2%. The annual Core CPI eased to 3.9% from the previous reading of 4.0%, while the monthly figure remained consistent at 0.3%, in line with expectations.

NZD/USD: additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6253
Today Daily Change 0.0021
Today Daily Change % 0.34
Today daily open 0.6232
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6269
Daily SMA50 0.6145
Daily SMA100 0.6029
Daily SMA200 0.6092
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.626
Previous Daily Low 0.6196
Previous Weekly High 0.6339
Previous Weekly Low 0.6181
Previous Monthly High 0.641
Previous Monthly Low 0.6084
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6235
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.622
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6199
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6165
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6134
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6263
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6294
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6327

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD keeps gains above 0.6700 after China's inflation and trade data

AUD/USD keeps gains above 0.6700 after China's inflation and trade data

AUD/USD is defending gains above the 0.6700 level after China's CPI disinflation eased and surplus widened in December. Gains remain capped for the Aussie, despite a weaker US Dollar, as US-Middle East geopolitical risks remain in play. 

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD holds gains below 1.1000 ahead of US data

EUR/USD holds gains below 1.1000 ahead of US data

EUR/USD holds positive ground below 1.1000 in the Asian session on Friday. A subdued US Dollar is underpinning the pair but the upside appears elusive amid a cautious market mood. US PPI data, ECB and Fed speeches awaited. 

EUR/USD News

Gold eyes weekly closing above the key $2,045 level

Gold eyes weekly closing above the key $2,045 level

Gold price is building on the previous upswing above $2,030 early Friday, as strong support near $2,015 continues to hold the fort. Gold buyers extend control, as the US Dollar fails to capitalize on the escalating geopolitical tensions between the West and Iran-backed Houthi militants.

Gold News

Near Protocol price consolidation hints NEAR could retest $6.50 soon

Near Protocol price consolidation hints NEAR could retest $6.50 soon

Near Protocol price has shown incredible resilience to drawdowns despite the market volatility and short-term Bitcoin price crashes. As a result of this sideways movement, NEAR has set up a bullish continuation pattern that could result in a triple-digit breakout rally. 

Read more

The Middle East powder keg may finally explode

The Middle East powder keg may finally explode

The Houthi leadership in Yemen faced a retaliatory strike by the US and the UK, targeting at least a dozen Houthi sites, including air defences, arms depots, and logistics centers. This response was triggered by the Houthi provocations in the Red Sea, notably a recent incident in the Gulf of Aden.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures