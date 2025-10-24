NZD/USD hovers around 0.5750 as traders adopt caution ahead of US CPI data

NZD/USD moves little after registering gains in the previous session, trading around 0.5750 during the early European hours on Friday. The pair may depreciate as the US Dollar (USD) holds gains on increased risk aversion ahead of the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September due later in the North American session, amidst the ongoing government shutdown and resulting data blackout.

However, the US Dollar may struggle as the prolonged US government shutdown delays the key US economic data releases, including Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), adding uncertainty for financial markets and the Federal Reserve (Fed). The US government shutdown has entered its 24th day, marking the second-longest federal funding lapse in history, with no end in sight. The GOP-backed stopgap bill failed to pass in the Senate for a 12th time on Wednesday evening.

The NZD/USD pair remains steady as the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) receives support from optimism surrounding the potential US-China trade deal. It is important to note that any shift in China’s economic conditions could affect the Kiwi Dollar, given the close trade ties between China and New Zealand.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he expects to strike several agreements with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting in South Korea next week. The White House confirmed that President Donald Trump will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on October 30 in South Korea on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, according to Reuters.