TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

NZD/USD holds steady below 0.5750, US-China trade talks in focus

  • NZD/USD flat lines around 0.5735 in Thursday’s early Asian session. 
  • Traders will keep an eye on the US-China trade talks later this week.
  • A prolonged US government shutdown could drag the US Dollar lower. 
NZD/USD holds steady below 0.5750, US-China trade talks in focus
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

The NZD/USD pair trades on a flat note near 0.5735 during the early European session on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) steadies against the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) as traders remain on edge ahead of delayed US inflation data and upcoming US-China trade talks. 

Reuters reported late Wednesday that the White House is considering a plan to curb an array of software-powered exports to China to retaliate against Beijing's latest round of rare earth export restrictions. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, "Everything is on the table." "If these export controls, whether it's software, engines or other things happen, it will likely be in coordination with our G-7 allies," added Bessent.

Traders will closely watch the US-China trade talks. US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he expected to reach agreements with Chinese President Xi Jinping when they meet in South Korea next week. The talks could range from resumed soybean purchases by Beijing to limits on nuclear weapons. 

The cautious mood in the markets or any signs of escalating trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies could weigh on the China-proxy Kiwi, as China is a major trading partner for New Zealand. 

The US government shutdown has entered its 23rd day with no resolution in sight. The Senate is expected to vote again on a funding bill, though it's likely to fail. This marks the second-longest government shutdown in US history.

The release of key US economic data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Census Bureau is suspended, complicating decision-making for the Federal Reserve (Fed). However, the Fed is anticipated to lower its key interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) on October 29 and again in December. This, in turn, undermines the USD and acts as a tailwind for the pair. 

New Zealand Dollar FAQs

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.

Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays offered near 1.1600 as US Dollar bounces back

EUR/USD stays offered near 1.1600 as US Dollar bounces back

EUR/USD ticks lower to near 1.1600 in the European trading session on Thursday. The pair faces slight selling pressure as the US Dollar regains ground after Wednesday’s corrective pullback. A softer risk tone revives the haven demand for the Greenback amid renewed geopolitical and trade tensions. 

GBP/USD struggles near 1.3350 amid cautious mood

GBP/USD struggles near 1.3350 amid cautious mood

GBP/USD struggles near 1.3350 in the European trading hours on Thursday, pressured by a renewed US Dollar upside. Markets remain risk-averse amid fresh US-China tensions and US sanctions on Russian crude. Meanwhile, the Pound Sterling bears the brunt of increased BoE December rate cut bets. 

Gold rises as markets turn cautious ahead of key US CPI inflation release

Gold rises as markets turn cautious ahead of key US CPI inflation release

Gold price edges higher above $4,100 during the early European trading hours on Thursday. The ongoing US government shutdown and geopolitical tensions boost the Gold price, as it is viewed as a safe-haven asset in times of uncertainty. 

T. Rowe Price files for actively managed cryptocurrency ETF amid regulatory delays

T. Rowe Price files for actively managed cryptocurrency ETF amid regulatory delays

T. Rowe Price files for an S-1 registration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to launch an actively managed Exchange Traded Fund tied to multiple digital currencies. The move marks a pivotal moment for the firm’s expansion into digital assets, even as regulatory progress slows amid the ongoing US government shutdown.

What Japan's new Prime Minister Takaichi means for the Yen

What Japan's new Prime Minister Takaichi means for the Yen

The Japanese Yen steadies as markets absorb the appointment of Sanae Takaichi as Japan’s new Prime Minister. Investors weigh the risk of a mismatch between Japan's expansionary fiscal policy and gradual monetary normalization.

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI eyes triangle breakout as CEXs outflow, adoption surge

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI eyes triangle breakout as CEXs outflow, adoption surge

Pi Network trades above $0.2000 on Thursday, avoiding further losses below this psychological level. Technically, the PI token approaches the apex of the descending triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart, while on-chain data could provide tailwinds to tilt the breakout on the upside. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers