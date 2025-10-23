The NZD/USD pair trades on a flat note near 0.5735 during the early European session on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) steadies against the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) as traders remain on edge ahead of delayed US inflation data and upcoming US-China trade talks.

Reuters reported late Wednesday that the White House is considering a plan to curb an array of software-powered exports to China to retaliate against Beijing's latest round of rare earth export restrictions. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, "Everything is on the table." "If these export controls, whether it's software, engines or other things happen, it will likely be in coordination with our G-7 allies," added Bessent.

Traders will closely watch the US-China trade talks. US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he expected to reach agreements with Chinese President Xi Jinping when they meet in South Korea next week. The talks could range from resumed soybean purchases by Beijing to limits on nuclear weapons.

The cautious mood in the markets or any signs of escalating trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies could weigh on the China-proxy Kiwi, as China is a major trading partner for New Zealand.

The US government shutdown has entered its 23rd day with no resolution in sight. The Senate is expected to vote again on a funding bill, though it's likely to fail. This marks the second-longest government shutdown in US history.

The release of key US economic data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Census Bureau is suspended, complicating decision-making for the Federal Reserve (Fed). However, the Fed is anticipated to lower its key interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) on October 29 and again in December. This, in turn, undermines the USD and acts as a tailwind for the pair.