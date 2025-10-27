The NZD/USD pair holds positive ground near 0.5765 during the early European session on Monday. Easing tensions over the US-China trade tensions between the US and China provides some support to the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against the US Dollar (USD). US President Donald Trump will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping later on Thursday to decide on the framework of a trade deal.

The US and China hailed progress in trade talks in Malaysia. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the outlines of the agreement include China easing rare earth export restrictions and buying "significant" amounts of US soybeans in exchange for Trump removing his threat of adding 100% tariffs on Chinese goods.

Meanwhile, China’s top trade negotiator, Li Chenggang, stated that both countries had reached a “preliminary consensus” and will next go through their respective internal approval processes. Traders will closely monitor the meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping later on Thursday. The positive developments surrounding US-China trade negotiations could lift the China-proxy Kiwi, as China is a major trading partner for New Zealand.

On the USD front, the Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision will be in the spotlight on Wednesday. The US central bank is widely expected to lower interest rates by another quarter point, bringing the benchmark rate to 3.75-4.00%.

The US government shutdown has sparked debate among Fed officials. Policymakers are weighing whether to reduce rates quickly to boost a weakening labor market or keep rates steady in the face of inflation that remains stubbornly above the Fed 2% target. Any hawkish remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell during the press conference could underpin the Greenback and act as a headwind for the pair in the near term.