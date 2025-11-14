The NZD/USD pair holds positive ground around 0.5675 during the Asian trading hours on Friday. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) remains firm against the US Dollar (USD) after the release of the Chinese October Retail Sales and Industrial Production reports. Traders will take more cues from the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials later on Friday, including the Fed’s Lorie Logan and Raphael Bostic.

Data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Friday showed that China’s Retail Sales rose 2.9% YoY in October, compared to 3.0% in September. This figure came in stronger than the expectation of 2.7%. This reading slowed for the fifth straight month in the longest such streak since 2021. Meanwhile, Chinese Industrial Production increased 4.9% YoY in October versus 6.5% prior, below the market consensus of 5.5%. The mixed Chinese data dump has little to no impact on the China-proxy Kiwi.

An aggressive Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) interest-rate cut could weigh on sentiment amid a weakening economy. The RBNZ slashed its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 basis points (bps) to 2.5% in the October meeting, following weaker-than-expected GDP data.

Recent data revealed that the New Zealand Unemployment Rate rose to a near nine-year high of 5.3%, which supports the case for further RBNZ rate reductions. This, in turn, might continue to undermine the NZD against the USD in the near term.

On the other hand, a prolonged shutdown in US history ended on Thursday after US President Donald Trump signed a funding bill to reopen the government. The reopening will trigger the release of a backlog of economic data, even though the White House said on Wednesday that the Unemployment Rate data for October may never be released. Analysts believe that the resumption of US economic data will reveal US labor market weakness, which might drag the USD lower in the near term.