NZD/USD holds ground near 0.5700 ahead of US NFP

NZD/USD remains steady as traders adopt caution ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls release on Friday.

The US Dollar extends its recovery amid rebounding US Treasury yields.

The risk-sensitive NZD struggled as heightened risk aversion grew amid global trade and economic uncertainties.

NZD/USD remains steady after registering losses in the previous session, trading around 0.5680 during the European hours on Friday. The pair remains silent as sentiment turns cautious ahead of a key US jobs report. Traders brace for Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data, which is expected to shape the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy direction.

The NZD/USD pair may face pressure as the US Dollar (USD) extends its recovery, supported by rebounding US Treasury yields. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has risen toward 107.70, while the 2-year and 10-year US Treasury yields stand at 4.22% and 4.44%, respectively, at the time of writing.

On the data front, US Initial Jobless Claims rose to 219K for the week ending January 31, as reported by the US Department of Labor (DoL) on Thursday. This print surpasses initial estimates of 213K and was higher than the previous week's revised tally of 208K (from 207K).

The risk-sensitive New Zealand Dollar (NZD) struggled amid heightened risk aversion due to global trade and economic uncertainties. However, trade negotiations between the United States (US) and China could temper this sentiment. US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to discuss potential tariff rollbacks.

The Kiwi Dollar could face headwinds as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is widely expected to cut interest rates in February. Markets are currently pricing in a nearly 92% chance of a 50 basis-point cut to 3.75% on February 19, marking the third consecutive jumbo rate reduction.