- NZD/USD posts modest gains around 0.5905 in Tuesday’s early Asian session.
- Markets expect the Fed to cut the interest rate in the September meeting.
- China’s August Caixin Manufacturing PMI supports the New Zealand Dollar.
The NZD/USD pair trades in positive territory near 0.5905 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The upbeat China’s August Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) report provides some support to the Kiwi. Traders await the US August ISM Manufacturing PMI report, which is due later on Tuesday.
The US Commerce Department noted on Friday that US inflation, as measured by the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), rose in July, indicating that US President Donald Trump’s tariffs are working their way through the US economy. However, markets expect the Federal Reserve (Fed) to resume lowering its benchmark interest rate this month. This, in turn, might drag the US Dollar (USD) lower and create a tailwind for the pair.
China’s Manufacturing PMI rose to 50.5 in August from 49.5 in July, according to Caixin Insight Group on Monday. This figure came in better than the estimation of 49.5. This encouraging China PMI report underpins the China-proxy Kiwi, as China is a major trading partner of New Zealand.
Meanwhile, trade uncertainty might cap the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) upside. Traders will closely monitor the developments surrounding US tariffs. On Friday, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld a ruling that the sweeping tariffs the US President Donald Trump unilaterally imposed on most other countries were illegal.
The decision impacts Trump's so-called "reciprocal" tariffs on most nations across the globe, including additional levies placed on China, Mexico, and Canada.
New Zealand Dollar FAQs
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.
Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates near two-week high, around mid-0.6500s
AUD/USD sits near its highest level in more than two weeks as rising bets on a Fed rate cut and concerns about the central bank's independence keep the US Dollar bulls on the defensive. However, the RBA's dovish tilt and the cautious market mood act as a headwind for the Aussie. Traders also seem reluctant ahead of this week's key US macro releases, scheduled at the start of a new month.
USD/JPY posts modest losses to near 147.00 ahead of US Manufacturing PMI data
The USD/JPY pair trades with mild losses near a four-week-old trading range support around 147.15 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The US August ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index will take center stage later on Tuesday.
Gold bulls keep control as fundamentals stay positive; $3,500 in view
Gold trades with a positive bias, eyeing its all-time peak amid a supportive fundamental backdrop. US tariffs uncertainty and renewed geopolitical tensions act as a tailwind for the safe-haven bullion. Rising Fed rate cut bets and concerns about the central bank's independence keep the US Dollar on the defensive, lending additional support to the non-yielding yellow metal.
Why XRP eyes bullish September despite bearish sentiment
Ripple (XRP) exhibits weakness in its technical structure on Monday amid concerns in the broader cryptocurrency market that September is historically a bearish month.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.