- NZD/USD struggles to extend three-day uptrend, eyes to snap seven-week uptrend.
- New Zealand Manufacturing Sales improved in Q3, Electronic Card Retail Sales came in mixed for November.
- Anxiety ahead of the key data/events keeps traders on dicey floor, light macro also contributes to market’s inaction.
- China inflation, US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index will entertain traders ahead of the busy next week.
NZD/USD makes rounds to 0.6380 during Friday’s Asian session, after rising in the last three consecutive days, as mixed data from New Zealand (NZ) probes the Kiwi pair traders. Also likely to have challenged the bulls is the cautious mood ahead of the key statistics from the US and China, as well as the pair’s first weekly loss in eight.
New Zealand’s Electronic Card Retail Sales rose more than 0.2% to 0.3% MoM in November, versus 1.0% prior, whereas the YoY figures eased to 7.1% from 12.9% market consensus and 16.6% previous readings. Further, the nation’s Manufacturing Sales for the third quarter (Q3) surprised markets with 3.1% growth compared to -2.4% forecasts and -4.1% prior.
Elsewhere, the US Dollar weakness joined the likely improvement in Sino-American relations and China’s gradual easing of the Zero-Covid policy to favor the bulls. However, the fears emanating from Russia and hopes that the US economic recovery could allow the Federal Reserve (Fed) to remain hawkish in the next week seem to probe the NZD/USD bulls.
US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped for the second consecutive day on Thursday, paring the first weekly gain in three, even as the benchmark United States 10-year Treasury bond yields recovered from the lowest levels since mid-September. That said, the greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies remains pressured around 104.80 by the press time.
The DXY losses could be linked to the recently downbeat statistics from the world’s biggest economy. On Thursday, US Initial Jobless Claims matched 230K market consensus for the week ended on December 02, versus the upwardly revised 226K prior. Further, the four-week average also printed 230K figure compared to 229K previous readings. Earlier in the week, the US Goods and Services Trade Balance deteriorated to $-78.2 billion versus $-79.1 billion expected and $-73.28 billion prior. Further, the final readings of the Unit Labour for Q3 eased to 2.4% QoQ versus 3.5% first estimations.
Elsewhere, Shanghai City Authorities mentioned that they will stop requiring Covid test checks for restaurants or entertainment venues from this Friday. On the same line, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) states that Hong Kong is ‘to ease isolation rules’ for infected travelers, with a release on the fifth day.
Also, China Premier Li Keqiang said, “Growth will continue amid the implementation of optimized pandemic policies.” The policymaker also stated, “Will keep yuan exchange rate basically stable.”
Recently, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that "Recession is not inevitable," while also declining to say whether the dollar had peaked against other currencies.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains while Wall Street closed positive on Thursday.
Moving on, the scheduled top-tier readings from China and the United States could entertain NZD/USD traders. That said, China Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to repeat 0.1% MoM figure in November but is likely to ease to 1.0% YoY versus 2.0% previous readings. Further, the Producer Price Index (PPI) could decline to -1.5% compared to -1.3% prior during the stated month. Additionally, the preliminary readings of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for December, expected 53.3 versus 56.8 prior, will entertain Gold traders afterward. Also important to watch will be the University of Michigan’s (UoM) 5-year Consumer Inflation Expectations for the said month, 3.0% previous readings.
Technical analysis
NZD/USD pair’s rebound from 0.6300 enables it to again aim for the 0.6470-75 key hurdle, comprising tops marked in August and December.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6382
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39%
|Today daily open
|0.6357
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6215
|Daily SMA50
|0.5924
|Daily SMA100
|0.6031
|Daily SMA200
|0.6284
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6384
|Previous Daily Low
|0.631
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6477
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6155
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6314
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5741
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6356
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6338
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6316
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6276
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6242
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6391
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6425
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6466
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers below 0.6800 as investors await China/US inflation
The AUD/USD pair is displaying back-and-forth moves below the critical hurdle of 0.6800 in the early Asian session. The Aussie asset has turned sideways as investors are awaiting the release of China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.
EUR/USD aims to test weekly highs around 1.0600 ahead of US forward inflation indicator
The EUR/USD pair climbed above the psychological hurdle of 1.0500 in the New York session and is aiming to sustain above the same ahead. The major currency pair is expected to kiss a weekly high around 1.0600 amid a significant improvement in the risk appetite of the market participants.
Gold pares week's loss, consumer-centric data from China, United States eyed
Gold price (XAU/USD) grinds higher towards $1,800 as broad US Dollar weakness and optimism surrounding China favors the metal buyers ahead of the key data from Beijing and the United States.
Ethereum “Shanghai” hard fork set for March 2023, enabling users to withdraw their staked ether
Ethereum is seemingly in a development streak ever since the network first experienced its biggest upgrade this year. The Merge, initiated the transition of the network from Proof of Work (PoW) to Proof of Stake (PoS), is set to be pushed further with “Shanghai”.
Stock Markets: The dog that didn‘t bark
S&P 500 didn‘t break the3,905-3,910 zone, not even overnight. Most tellingly, USD couldn‘t catch a proper bid on yields turning sharply up, and commodities in the black merely confirm risk-on sentiment to win today. The bears fumbled during the European sessions.