NZD/USD gives up gains as US Dollar recovers some initial losses, Fed Powell’s speech eyed

- NZD/USD surrenders intraday gains as the US Dollar recovers some of its initial losses.
- Investors look for fresh cues on the Fed’s monetary policy outlook after soft US inflation and the US-China trade truce.
- US President Trump keeps criticising Fed Powell for not bringing interest rates down.
The NZD/USD pair gives back its intraday gains and ticks lower to near 0.5935 during North American trading hours on Wednesday. The Kiwi pair corrects as the US Dollar (USD) recoups some of its intraday losses. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, recovers from the intraday low of 100.30 to near 100.70.
The US Dollar has underperformed earlier in the day due to softer-than-expected United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for April. The US headline CPI rose moderately by 2.3%, the lowest level seen since February 2021.
Meanwhile, the next trigger for the US Dollar will be the speech from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell, which is scheduled for Thursday. Investors would like to know whether the Fed has turned dovish on the interest rate outlook in the wake of cooling inflationary pressures and the agreement between the US and China to reduce tariffs by 115% for 90 days.
On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump criticized Fed Powell again for not lowering interest rates despite the easing prices of a significant number of goods.
"No Inflation, and Prices of Gasoline, Energy, Groceries, and practically everything else, are DOWN!!! THE FED must lower the RATE, like Europe and China have done," Trump said in a post on Truth Social and added, "What is wrong with Too Late Powell? Not fair to America, which is ready to blossom? Just let it all happen, it will be a beautiful thing!”.
On the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) front, the currency is expected to be driven by market expectations for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) interest rate decision in the monetary policy later this month. The RBNZ is expected to lower its Official Cash Rate (OCR) amid uncertainty over the domestic outlook.
Economic Indicator
Fed's Chair Powell speech
Jerome H. Powell took office as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. On November 2, 2017, President Donald Trump nominated Powell to serve as the next Chairman of the Federal Reserve. Powell assumed office as Chair on February 5, 2018.Read more.
Next release: Thu May 15, 2025 12:40
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: -
Previous: -
Source: Federal Reserve
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD challenges 1.1200 on USD recovery
EUR/USD extends its correction from daily peaks near 1.1270 and now approaches the key support at 1.1200 on the back of further rebound in the US Dollar. The pair, however, maintains its daily gains ahead of Thursday’s speech by Chief Powell and the release of key US data.
GBP/USD turns negative below 1.3300
GBP/USD now breaks below the 1.3300 support, turning negative for the day, amid quite a decent bounce in the Greenback on Wednesday. Cable’s initial gains found support on the hawkish remarks by BoE officials, all ahead of a busy UK calendar on Thursday.
Gold hovers around multi-week lows near $3,170
Gold dropped toward the $3,170 area per roy ounce on Wednesday, marking a five-week low and testing a key Fibonacci retracement of the 2024–2025 rally. The retreat came as investors continued to rotate out of the safe-haven asset, with growing optimism over trade developments prompting steady selling in the metal.
Crypto optimism continues as markets believe worst of trade crisis is over
The cryptocurrency market capitalization holds above $3.45 trillion while the top three cryptos (Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP are in the green on Wednesday. Sentiment among market participants has improved as the uncertainty surrounding the trade war crisis settles.
US-China trade truce only emphasizes timeless investing truths
Markets roared back to life as the US and China hit pause on their escalating trade war, with both sides emphasizing mutual respect and dignity. But it wasn’t the fine print that moved markets—it was the mood shift. Investors rushed back into risk assets, betting that the worst might be behind us.