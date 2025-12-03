The NZD/USD pair gathers strength near 0.5745 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) edges higher against the US Dollar (USD) after the Chinese economic data. Traders await the release of the US ADP Employment Change and ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data later on Wednesday for fresh impetus.

Data released by RatingDog on Wednesday revealed that China's Services PMI eased to 52.1 in November from 52.6 in the previous reading. This reading came in better than the estimation of 52.0. The Kiwi remains strong in an immediate reaction to the upbeat Chinese data.

Last week, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) cut its benchmark Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points (bps) to 2.25%, as widely expected. However, policymakers signalled an end to the easing cycle as the economy showed early signs of recovery. This, in turn, provides some support to the NZD against the USD.

Weaker US Manufacturing PMI, a cooling labor market, and dovish remarks from the Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers might weigh on the Greenback and create a tailwind for the pair. Financial markets anticipate that the US central bank will deliver a 25 bps interest rate reduction at its upcoming meeting on December 9-10, 2025. The CME FedWatch Tool currently shows an approximately 89% chance of a Fed rate cut next week.

Traders brace for the US ADP Employment Change and ISM Services PMI data on Wednesday. These reports could offer some hints about the labor market and the US economy. In case of the stronger-than-expected outcome, this could help limit the USD’s losses in the near term. On Friday, the attention will shift to the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index inflation data, which might offer clues about the US interest rate path.