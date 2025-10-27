The NZD/USD pair attracts some buyers to around 0.5770 during the early Asian session on Monday. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) strengthens against the US Dollar (USD) on renewed optimism around US-China trade talks. Investors will closely monitor the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea later on Thursday.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday that the US has reached a framework agreement with China to avoid imposing an additional 100% tariff on Chinese imports. A US Treasury spokesperson noted that the first day of talks had been "very constructive."

A positive outcome for the talks would remove roadblocks for a meeting on Thursday between Trump and Xi Jinping in South Korea. Easing concerns over a trade war between the world’s two largest economies could boost the China-proxy Kiwi, as China is a major trading partner for New Zealand.

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) is widely expected to cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) at the upcoming October meeting. This would be the second consecutive reduction, following a similar move in September 2025. The anticipated dovish shift is expected to weigh on the Greenback and act as a tailwind for the pair.

On the Kiwi front, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) cut its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 basis points (bps) to 2.5% at the October meeting, which was a larger cut than expected. The RBNZ stated that it remains open to further rate cuts if needed to help the economy and inflation return to its target.