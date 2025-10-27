TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

NZD/USD gathers strength above 0.5750 on easing US-China trade tensions

  • NZD/USD gains ground to near 0.5770 in Monday’s early Asian session. 
  • The Trump-Xi Jinping meeting on Thursday will be in the spotlight. 
  • The Fed is widely anticipated to cut rates at the upcoming October 28-29 meeting. 
NZD/USD gathers strength above 0.5750 on easing US-China trade tensions
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

The NZD/USD pair attracts some buyers to around 0.5770 during the early Asian session on Monday. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) strengthens against the US Dollar (USD) on renewed optimism around US-China trade talks. Investors will closely monitor the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea later on Thursday.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday that the US has reached a framework agreement with China to avoid imposing an additional 100% tariff on Chinese imports. A US Treasury spokesperson noted that the first day of talks had been "very constructive." 

A positive outcome for the talks would remove roadblocks for a meeting on Thursday between Trump and  Xi Jinping in South Korea. Easing concerns over a trade war between the world’s two largest economies could boost the China-proxy Kiwi, as China is a major trading partner for New Zealand. 

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) is widely expected to cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) at the upcoming October meeting. This would be the second consecutive reduction, following a similar move in September 2025. The anticipated dovish shift is expected to weigh on the Greenback and act as a tailwind for the pair. 

On the Kiwi front, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) cut its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 basis points (bps) to 2.5% at the October meeting, which was a larger cut than expected. The RBNZ stated that it remains open to further rate cuts if needed to help the economy and inflation return to its target.  

New Zealand Dollar FAQs

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.

Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD gains ground toward 1.1650 ahead of German IFO Business Survey data

EUR/USD gains ground toward 1.1650 ahead of German IFO Business Survey data

EUR/USD remains stronger for the fourth successive session, trading around 1.1640 during the Asian hours on Monday. The pair edges higher as the Euro receives support from after European Central Bank Governing Council member José Luis Escrivá said on Sunday that he is satisfied with current settings for borrowing costs, while inflation is at target, per Bloomberg.

GBP/USD trades with positive bias above 1.3300 amid softer USD; upside seems limited

GBP/USD trades with positive bias above 1.3300 amid softer USD; upside seems limited

The GBP/USD pair kicks off the new week on a slightly positive note and holds steady above the 1.3300 round figure during the Asian session, though it lacks follow-through buying. Moreover, the fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices remains to the downside and backs the case for an extension of a six-day-old downtrend.

Gold stays in the red below $4,100 on US-China trade optimism

Gold stays in the red below $4,100 on US-China trade optimism

Gold price keeps the red below $4,100 in the Asian session on Monday. The precious metal suffers as traders book profits following a prolonged record-setting rally and on a US-China trade deal optimism. The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea on Thursday will be closely watched. 

Week ahead: Jittery markets await central bank bonanza

Week ahead: Jittery markets await central bank bonanza

Fed to highlight busy week for central bank decisions. BoC expected to cut too, ECB and BoJ to likely stand pat. Eurozone GDP and Australian CPI to also be important. US government shutdown to delay more crucial US data

The art of the deal: Trump’s Asia road show and the high-wire diplomacy of a fractured world

The art of the deal: Trump’s Asia road show and the high-wire diplomacy of a fractured world

It’s hard to miss the symbolism: the latest US–China trade talks played out in the clouds, at Kuala Lumpur’s Merdeka 118—the world’s second-tallest tower—where altitude meets attitude. Both sides circled one another for five and a half hours, high above the city haze, like card sharks who’ve long run out of bluff but still pretend the pot isn’t too rich to fold. 

JPMorgan to roll out Bitcoin, Ethereum-backed loans for institutional clients by year-end 

JPMorgan to roll out Bitcoin, Ethereum-backed loans for institutional clients by year-end 

JPMorgan Chase is reportedly planning to offer Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) backed loans, targeting institutional clients by the end of the year in what is seen as a paradigm shift in the bank’s policy.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers