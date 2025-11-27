The NZD/USD pair extends the rally to around 0.5710 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) weakens against the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) as traders expect the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to deliver a further interest rate cut in December.

Data released by Statistics New Zealand on Thursday showed that Retail Sales rose by 1.9% QoQ in the third quarter (Q3), compared to an increase of 0.5% in the previous reading (revised from 0.7%). This figure came in stronger than the expectation of 0.6%. Meanwhile, Retail Sales ex Autos climbed 1.9% QoQ in Q3, versus 0.5% prior (revised from 0.7%). The Kiwi attracts some buyers in an immediate reaction to the upbeat New Zealand Retail Sales data.

Furthermore, business confidence in New Zealand has hit its highest level in 11 years, according to the ANZ's Business Outlook (ANZBO) survey for November. ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner said on Thursday that the improvement in sentiment "is rooted in an improvement in experienced activity, not just hope”.

US President Donald Trump is potentially naming top economic adviser Kevin Hassett as successor to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, Reuters reported on Wednesday. Traders believe that the leading candidate to be the next Fed chair may pursue a more dovish policy, which could undermine the Greenback and act as a tailwind for the pair.

US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending November 22 declined by 6,000 to a seasonally adjusted 216,000. This registered the lowest level since April. Economists had forecast 225,000 claims for the latest week. Some stronger signs in the US labor market might help limit the USD’s losses in the near term.