NZD/USD gathers strength above 0.5700 after New Zealand’s CPI inflation data

The NZD/USD pair gathers strength to near 0.5730 during the early Asian session on Monday. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) edges higher against the US Dollar (USD) after the release of consumer price inflation data. Later on Monday, traders will closely monitor China’s Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP), along with Industrial Production and Retail Sales reports for September.

Data released by Statistics New Zealand on Monday showed that New Zealand’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbed 3.0% YoY in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, versus 2.7% in Q2. This figure came in line with the expectation. The quarterly CPI inflation rose to 1.0% in Q3 from the previous print of 0.5%.

The hotter New Zealand CPI inflation data provide some support to the NZD against the USD. Nonetheless, traders will take more cues from China’s economic data later on Monday. The Chinese economy is estimated to grow 4.8% YoY in Q3. China’s Industrial Production is expected to rise 5.0% YoY in September, while the Retail Sales are projected to increase 2.9% YoY during the same period. In case of a weaker-than-expected outcome, this could weigh on the China-proxy Kiwi, as China is a major trading partner for New Zealand.

On the USD’s front, the ongoing US federal government shutdown might exert some selling pressure on the Greenback and act as a tailwind to the pair. The government shutdown has entered its 19th day with no end in sight, after senators failed for the 10th time to resolve the impasse in votes on Thursday. The shutdown is now the third-longest funding lapse in modern history.