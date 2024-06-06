NZD/USD gains traction to three-month highs above 0.6200 on Fed rate cut bets

- NZD/USD attracts some buyers near 0.6205 on Thursday.
- The US ISM Services PMI came in stronger than expected, rising to 53.8 in May from 49.4 in April.
- The encouraging Chinese Caixin Services PMI data on Wednesday supports the China-proxy NZD.
The NZD/USD pair extends the rally to three-month highs around 0.6205 on Thursday during the early Asian trading hours. Investors start to price in two interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) this year, which drags the Greenback lower against the Kiwi. The US weekly Initial Jobless Claims is due on Thursday ahead of the highly-anticipated US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data on Friday.
The US Dollar (USD) recovery proved short-lived despite the stronger-than-expected US ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data for May. The Services PMI improved to 53.8 from 49.4 in April, better than the forecast of 50.8.
The recent weaker US GDP and more signs of a weakening labour market prompted rising Federal Reserve (Fed) rate-cut bets, which might weigh on the USD in the near term. A majority of forecasters in a Reuters poll showed that the Fed is likely to cut its key interest rate in September and once more this year. Traders are currently pricing in about a 70% possibility of a Fed rate cut in September, according to CME FedWatch.
On the Kiwi front, the encouraging Chinese data provides some support to the New Zealand Dollar (NZD), as China is New Zealand's largest trading partner. On Wednesday, the latest data released by Caixin showed that China's Services PMI rose to 54.0 in May from 52.5 in April, beating market expectations of 52.6 by a wide margin in the reported period.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6206
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|0.6194
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6111
|Daily SMA50
|0.6022
|Daily SMA100
|0.6066
|Daily SMA200
|0.6052
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.621
|Previous Daily Low
|0.617
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6171
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6088
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6171
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5875
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6195
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6185
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6173
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6151
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6133
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6213
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6231
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6253
AUD/USD extends gains after higher Trade Balance
The Australian Dollar retraced its recent losses on Thursday. The AUD/USD pair strengthened after the Trade Balance release in Australia, which widened to 6,548 million month-over-month in May, exceeding the expected 5,500 million and April's balance of 5,024 million.
EUR/USD holds positive ground above 1.0850 ahead of ECB rate decision
The EUR/USD pair gains ground around 1.0875 despite the recovery of the US Dollar during the Asian session on Thursday. The European Central Bank interest rate decision and Press Conference by President Christine Lagarde will take centre stage later on Thursday.
Gold price jumps to two-week high amid firming Fed rate cut bets, weaker USD
Gold price advances to a two-week top amid the emergence of fresh USD selling. Rising Fed rate cut bets keep the US bond yields depressed and weigh on the buck. Traders look to the US jobless claims for some impetus ahead of the NFP on Friday.
Bitcoin ETFs set for new wave of adoption as Marathon Digital sells portions of its mined coins
Bitcoin hit $71,000 on Wednesday as Marathon Digital revealed it sold almost 63% of the coins it mined in May. Meanwhile, US spot Bitcoin ETFs continue to set new records.
When bad economic news is good news, as Nvidia hits another record high
Stock indices are a sea of green on Wednesday and risk sentiment has improved markedly, as the market weighs up a plethora of bad economic news from the US and what this means for the Fed.