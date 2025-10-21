The NZD/USD pair attracts some buyers near 0.5740 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. Easing concerns over the US-China trade tensions provides some support to the China-proxy New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against the US Dollar (USD). Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank Governor Christopher Waller is scheduled to speak later on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump said his proposed 100% tariff on goods from China would not be sustainable but blamed Beijing for the latest impasse in trade negotiations that began with Chinese authorities tightening control over rare-earth shipments. Trump also stated that he would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in two weeks in South Korea and expressed admiration for the Chinese leader.

His softer tone confirmation of his intention to meet with Xi helped to mitigate trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies. This, in turn, underpins the China-proxy Kiwi, as China is a major trading partner for New Zealand.

The US federal government shutdown has entered its third week, with no clear end in sight amid a partisan fight in the Senate over federal funding priorities. The shutdown is now the third-longest funding lapse in modern history.

The GOP-backed bill failed to pass the Senate for the 11th time on Monday. The 50-43 vote fell mostly along party lines. Fears that a prolonged US government shutdown will hurt economic activity could exert some selling pressure on the Greenback and act as a tailwind for the pair in the near term.

The US September Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data will be in the spotlight later on Friday due to the government shutdown-driven data drought. Both headline and core CPI are expected to show a rise of 3.1% YoY in September. Any signs of a hotter-than-expected inflation could boost the USD against the NZD.