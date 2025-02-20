NZD/USD gains to near 0.5730 as US Dollar faces selling pressure

- NZD/USD rises to near 0.5730 as the US Dollar weakens amid an upbeat market mood.
- Growing optimism over Russia-Ukraine peace has diminished the safe-haven appeal of the US Dollar.
- The RBNZ cut its OCR by an outsize rate for the third time in a row.
The NZD/USD pair moves higher to near 0.5730 in European trading hours on Thursday. The Kiwi pair gains as the US Dollar (USD) weakens, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) sliding marginally below the key level of 107.00.
The US Dollar weakens as the risk sentiment seems favorable for risk-sensitive currencies. The risk-on mood is the outcome of investors turning confident over the potential Russia-Ukraine truce. Market participants have become more hopeful for an end to the three-year-long war in Ukraine after United States (US) President Donald Trump agreed to have more peace talks with Russia.
President Trump announced that he will also meet Russian leader Vladimir Putin before the end of this month. Positive developments in Russia-US peace talks are expected to weaken the appeal of safe-haven assets.
On the monetary policy front, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes of the January meeting show that officials hesitate to cut interest rates as Trump’s economic policies are expected to boost inflationary pressures.
Meanwhile, the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) performs strongly as market participants had already priced in that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will cut its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 basis points (bps) to 3.75% on Wednesday. The RBNZ reduced its OCR by an outsize rate for the third time in a row, with officials remaining worried about moderating inflation and a fragile economy.
New Zealand Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies today. The New Zealand Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.14%
|-0.23%
|-0.84%
|-0.11%
|-0.48%
|-0.49%
|-0.27%
|EUR
|0.14%
|-0.09%
|-0.71%
|0.03%
|-0.34%
|-0.35%
|-0.15%
|GBP
|0.23%
|0.09%
|-0.61%
|0.12%
|-0.25%
|-0.26%
|-0.04%
|JPY
|0.84%
|0.71%
|0.61%
|0.74%
|0.38%
|0.32%
|0.57%
|CAD
|0.11%
|-0.03%
|-0.12%
|-0.74%
|-0.36%
|-0.38%
|-0.16%
|AUD
|0.48%
|0.34%
|0.25%
|-0.38%
|0.36%
|-0.02%
|0.19%
|NZD
|0.49%
|0.35%
|0.26%
|-0.32%
|0.38%
|0.02%
|0.22%
|CHF
|0.27%
|0.15%
|0.04%
|-0.57%
|0.16%
|-0.19%
|-0.22%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).
RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr has guided that the central bank could slow down its policy-easing pace and reduce interest rates by 25 bps in the next two policy meetings.
New Zealand Dollar FAQs
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.
Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD gathers traction toward 1.0450 amid US Dollar weakness
EUR/USD regains upside traction and nears 1.0450 in the European trading hours on Thursday. Broad US Dollar weakness supports the pair. However, tariff threats from US President Donald Trump and geopolitical tension might cap its upside. US data and Fedspeak remains in focus.
Gold rallies with yields taking a step back
Gold is printing another fresh all-time high at around $2,955. US President Donald Trump took markets by surprise when he mentioned a trade deal with China could be done. If US yields drop off further, expect to see more all-time highs in Gold this week.
GBP/USD holds ground above 1.2600, awaits US data
GBP/USD holds ground above 1.2600 in the European session on Thursday. The pair is helped by a sustained US Dollar weakness but broad risk-off mood due to renewed tariff threats from US President Donald Trump could limit the risk sensitive Pound Sterling. US data is next in focus.
Bitcoin consolidation continues as market prepares for the next major move
Bitcoin has been consolidating between $94,000 and $100,000 since February 5. Glassnode reports weakening capital inflows and declining derivatives activity, with short-term holder accumulation resembling challenging market conditions.
Money market outlook 2025: Trends and dynamics in the Eurozone, US, and UK
We delve into the world of money market funds. Distinct dynamics are at play in the US, eurozone, and UK. In the US, repo rates are more attractive, and bills are expected to appreciate. It's also worth noting that the Fed might cut rates more than anticipated, similar to the UK. In the eurozone, unsecured rates remain elevated.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.