NZD/USD gains to near 0.5730 as US Dollar faces selling pressure

NZD/USD rises to near 0.5730 as the US Dollar weakens amid an upbeat market mood.

Growing optimism over Russia-Ukraine peace has diminished the safe-haven appeal of the US Dollar.

The RBNZ cut its OCR by an outsize rate for the third time in a row.

The NZD/USD pair moves higher to near 0.5730 in European trading hours on Thursday. The Kiwi pair gains as the US Dollar (USD) weakens, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) sliding marginally below the key level of 107.00.

The US Dollar weakens as the risk sentiment seems favorable for risk-sensitive currencies. The risk-on mood is the outcome of investors turning confident over the potential Russia-Ukraine truce. Market participants have become more hopeful for an end to the three-year-long war in Ukraine after United States (US) President Donald Trump agreed to have more peace talks with Russia.

President Trump announced that he will also meet Russian leader Vladimir Putin before the end of this month. Positive developments in Russia-US peace talks are expected to weaken the appeal of safe-haven assets.

On the monetary policy front, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes of the January meeting show that officials hesitate to cut interest rates as Trump’s economic policies are expected to boost inflationary pressures.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) performs strongly as market participants had already priced in that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will cut its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 basis points (bps) to 3.75% on Wednesday. The RBNZ reduced its OCR by an outsize rate for the third time in a row, with officials remaining worried about moderating inflation and a fragile economy.

New Zealand Dollar PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies today. The New Zealand Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.14% -0.23% -0.84% -0.11% -0.48% -0.49% -0.27% EUR 0.14% -0.09% -0.71% 0.03% -0.34% -0.35% -0.15% GBP 0.23% 0.09% -0.61% 0.12% -0.25% -0.26% -0.04% JPY 0.84% 0.71% 0.61% 0.74% 0.38% 0.32% 0.57% CAD 0.11% -0.03% -0.12% -0.74% -0.36% -0.38% -0.16% AUD 0.48% 0.34% 0.25% -0.38% 0.36% -0.02% 0.19% NZD 0.49% 0.35% 0.26% -0.32% 0.38% 0.02% 0.22% CHF 0.27% 0.15% 0.04% -0.57% 0.16% -0.19% -0.22% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).

RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr has guided that the central bank could slow down its policy-easing pace and reduce interest rates by 25 bps in the next two policy meetings.