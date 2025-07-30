NZD/USD gains ground to near 0.5900 ahead of Chinese PMI releases

- NZD/USD strengthens to near 0.5900 in Thursday’s early Asian session.
- The Fed held rates steady for the fifth straight time on Wednesday.
- Traders brace for China’s July NBS PMI reports for fresh impetus, which are due later on Thursday.
The NZD/USD pair gathers strength to around 0.5900, snapping the five-day losing streak during the early Asian session on Thursday. The US Dollar (NZD) weakens against the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) after the Federal Reserve (Fed) decided to keep rates unchanged. Later on Thursday, China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Manufacturing PMI and Services PMI will be in the spotlight.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) voted 9-2 to hold its benchmark federal funds rate in a range of 4.25%-4.5% at its July meeting on Wednesday. Governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman voted against the decision in favor of a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said during the press conference that interest rates are in the right place to manage continued uncertainty around tariffs and inflation, tempering expectations for a rate cut in September. Markets are now pricing in nearly a 60% chance of a Fed rate reduction at the next meeting in September, down from about 60% earlier in the day, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
Meanwhile, trade optimism and a possible extension of the US-China trade truce could provide some support to the China-proxy New Zealand Dollar (NZD) in the near term, as China is a major trading partner of New Zealand. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the US and China will continue talks over maintaining a tariff truce before the deadline in two weeks, and Trump will make the final decision on any extension. Bessent tamped down any expectation of Trump rejecting the extension.
New Zealand Dollar FAQs
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.
Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Focus shifts to the 200-day SMA
AUD/USD accelerated its slide on Wednesday, tumbling to a five‑week low after flirting with the 0.6420 area. The pair extended its losing streak to five sessions as the US Dollar’s strength picked up pace—buoyed by stronger‑than‑expected economic data and Chair Powell’s hawkish tone.
EUR/USD: Free-falling
EUR/USD slid for a fifth consecutive day, dipping back to early‑June territory near 1.1410 as the Greenback rallied and markets absorbed the Fed’s decision to keep rates unchanged and the upbeat tone delivered by Chair Powell at his press conference.
Gold down to fresh July lows in the $3,270 area
After the Fed decided to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged following its July meeting, the US Dollar found additional legs across the FX board. Chair Jerome Powell refused to give up to President Trump's pressures, and reiterated data will lead the central bank's way. XAU/USD hovers near $3,270 early in the Asian session.
Bank of Japan set to keep rates unchanged amid political instability, US-Japan trade deal
The Bank of Japan is expected to hold interest rates at 0.5% for the fourth consecutive meeting on Thursday. Markets will closely scrutinize the BoJ policy statement and the updated projections for hints on the timing of the next rate hike. The BoJ policy announcements are set to inject intense volatility around the Japanese Yen.
Bank of Canada keeps rate unchanged, warns of possible cut
The Bank of Canada kept its key rate unchanged at 2.75% for the fourth consecutive meeting. This is a pause after an aggressive cut from 5% between June last year and March this year.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.