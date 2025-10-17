TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

NZD/USD gains ground above 0.5700 on Fed’s dovish remarks

  • NZD/USD gains traction around 0.5730 in Friday’s early Asian session. 
  • US federal shutdown will extend into next week as the Senate failed to advance the GOP funding bill for a tenth time. 
  • Rising US-China trade tensions might cap the pair’s upside. 
NZD/USD gains ground above 0.5700 on Fed’s dovish remarks
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

The NZD/USD pair trades in positive territory near 0.5730 during the early Asian session on Friday. The ongoing US government shutdown and expectations of US interest rate cuts drag the US Dollar (USD) lower against the New Zealand Dollar (NZD). Traders will assess remarks from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials.

The US federal shutdown will extend into next week as the Senate failed to advance a Republican bill to extend government funding and end the shutdown for a tenth time on Thursday, the 16th day of the impasse. Fears of a prolonged shutdown could undermine the Greenback and create a tailwind for the pair.

Furthermore, dovish remarks from Fed policymakers also weigh on the USD. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Thursday that he favors another interest rate reduction at the upcoming policy meeting later this month. Meanwhile, the Fed's newest governor, Stephen Miran, again made his case for a more aggressive rate cut path than the one favored by his colleagues for 2025

Traders are currently pricing in nearly a 98% chance of a 25 basis points (bps) Fed rate cut in October, followed by another reduction in December, which is fully priced in, according to Reuters.

On the other hand, escalating US-China trade tension might cap the upside for the China-proxy Kiwi, as China is a major trading partner for New Zealand. Both countries will impose additional port fees on ships carrying cargo between them. This measure will likely raise trading costs and disrupt freight flows. 

New Zealand Dollar FAQs

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.

Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD opens the door to 1.1700

EUR/USD opens the door to 1.1700

EUR/USD advances for the third consecutive day on Thursday, trading at shouting distance of the 1.1700 mark ahead of the opening bell in Asia. The intense decline in the Greenback and the better tone in the broad risk-linked galaxy underpins the uptick in spot, while shutdown concerns also add to the uncertainty surrounding the buck.

GBP/USD extends bullish rebound, continuation faces fresh technical challenge

GBP/USD extends bullish rebound, continuation faces fresh technical challenge

GBP/USD stepped into a second straight winning session on Thursday, around three-tenths of one percent and bringing Cable’s two-day recovery to a little over one percent, bottom-to-top. UK data came in more or less above expectations, bolstering the Pound Sterling as it extends a technical rebound from the 200-day Exponential Moving Average near 1.3270.

Gold extends the rally above $4,350 amid safe-haven flows

Gold extends the rally above $4,350 amid safe-haven flows

Gold price extends its upside to around $4,365 during the early Asian session on Friday. The precious metal holds positive ground after reaching a record high of $4,380 in the previous session. A fear of a prolonged US government shutdown, growing bets of additional US interest rate cuts, and US-China trade tensions support the yellow metal. 

JPMorgan claims native crypto investors spearheaded last week's heavy liquidation

JPMorgan claims native crypto investors spearheaded last week's heavy liquidation

The crypto market's sharp downturn last week, marked by widespread liquidations, was likely triggered by crypto-native investors rather than institutional players or retail ETF holders, according to JPMorgan analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou in a Thursday report.

S&P 500 Inside Day after another TACO trade

S&P 500 Inside Day after another TACO trade

After Friday's 2.7% tariff-induced S&P 500 crash and Monday's 1.3% recovery, traders are asking if it's safe to re-enter the market. Monday's "inside day" pattern—where the entire session traded within Friday's range—signals market indecision despite the fierce bounce.

Solana eyes region above $200 as crypto market attempts recovery

Solana eyes region above $200 as crypto market attempts recovery

Solana rebounds, aiming for $200, following a brief intraday flash drop on Thursday. SOL rises alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum as sentiment in the broader crypto market shows signs of improvement.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers