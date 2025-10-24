TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

NZD/USD flat lines near 0.5750 ahead of US CPI inflation data, US-China trade talks

  • NZD/USD trades flat around 0.5755 in Friday’s early Asian session. 
  • Trump and Xi Jinping will meet next Thursday at the APEC Summit, the White House said. 
  • A GOP-backed stopgap bill failed to pass in the Senate for a 12th time on Wednesday.
NZD/USD flat lines near 0.5750 ahead of US CPI inflation data, US-China trade talks
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

The NZD/USD pair holds steady near 0.5755 during the early Asian session on Friday. Traders brace for the delayed release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data for September, which is due later on Friday. Also, the developments surrounding the US-China trade talks will be closely monitored. 

High-level trade negotiations between the US and China are set to begin in Malaysia later on Friday, marking the fifth round of talks. China's Vice-Premier He Lifeng will participate in the meetings, as well as US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss key bilateral economic and trade issues.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet next Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Trump said on Wednesday he expected to reach agreements with Chinese President Xi Jinping when they meet in South Korea next week. The talks could range from resumed soybean purchases by Beijing to limits on nuclear weapons. Any signs of escalating trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies could weigh on the China-proxy Kiwi, as China is a major trading partner for New Zealand.

The US government shutdown on Friday entered its 24th day, becoming the second-longest federal funding lapse ever, with no end in sight. The GOP-backed stopgap bill failed to pass in the Senate for a 12th time on Wednesday evening. The 54-46 vote fell mostly along party lines. Fears that a prolonged US federal shutdown will hurt the US economy could undermine the Greenback and create a tailwind for the pair. 

New Zealand Dollar FAQs

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.

Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD steady near 1.16 as traders brace for US inflation data

EUR/USD steady near 1.16 as traders brace for US inflation data

EUR/USD holds firm during the North American session on Thursday, as the Dollar post modest gains of over 0.05% as market participants wait for the release of September’s US inflation data. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.1617 after hitting a low of 1.1585.

GBP/USD slides for fifth day ahead of UK Retail Sales and US CPI

GBP/USD slides for fifth day ahead of UK Retail Sales and US CPI

GBP/USD tilted into the red for a fifth straight trading day on Thursday, continuing to test the waters just north of the 1.3300 handle. Cable bids have fallen steadily after the pair failed to push its way above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average, but is catching firm support on the low of a near-term consolidation zone.

Gold aims to recover ahead of US CPI data

Gold aims to recover ahead of US CPI data

Gold now appears to have entered a consolidative phase around the $4,150 region per troy ounce on Thursday. The move higher in the yellow metal appears supported by a cautious mood ahead of the US CPI data, while a firm Dollar, mixed Treasury yields, and easing trade worries are keeping price action fairly contained.

Ethereum: Whales continue accumulation despite weakness in on-chain metrics

Ethereum: Whales continue accumulation despite weakness in on-chain metrics

Despite choppy price action so far in the week, whales or wallets with a balance of 10K-100K ETH continued to accumulate the top altcoin. The cohort has scooped over 200K ETH since Saturday, sending their collective holdings above 22.31 million ETH as of Wednesday, according to CryptoQuant data.

What Japan's new Prime Minister Takaichi means for the Yen

What Japan's new Prime Minister Takaichi means for the Yen

The Japanese Yen steadies as markets absorb the appointment of Sanae Takaichi as Japan’s new Prime Minister. Investors weigh the risk of a mismatch between Japan's expansionary fiscal policy and gradual monetary normalization.

Aster price rises as DEX unveils Rocket Launch to support early-stage crypto projects

Aster price rises as DEX unveils Rocket Launch to support early-stage crypto projects

Aster edges higher, trading marginally above $1.00 at the time of writing on Thursday. The uptick in price reflects an overall positive sentiment in the cryptocurrency market, which has propelled Bitcoin above $109,000 and Ethereum above $3,800.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers