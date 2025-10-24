The NZD/USD pair holds steady near 0.5755 during the early Asian session on Friday. Traders brace for the delayed release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data for September, which is due later on Friday. Also, the developments surrounding the US-China trade talks will be closely monitored.

High-level trade negotiations between the US and China are set to begin in Malaysia later on Friday, marking the fifth round of talks. China's Vice-Premier He Lifeng will participate in the meetings, as well as US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss key bilateral economic and trade issues.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet next Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Trump said on Wednesday he expected to reach agreements with Chinese President Xi Jinping when they meet in South Korea next week. The talks could range from resumed soybean purchases by Beijing to limits on nuclear weapons. Any signs of escalating trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies could weigh on the China-proxy Kiwi, as China is a major trading partner for New Zealand.

The US government shutdown on Friday entered its 24th day, becoming the second-longest federal funding lapse ever, with no end in sight. The GOP-backed stopgap bill failed to pass in the Senate for a 12th time on Wednesday evening. The 54-46 vote fell mostly along party lines. Fears that a prolonged US federal shutdown will hurt the US economy could undermine the Greenback and create a tailwind for the pair.