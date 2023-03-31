NZD/USD fails ahead of 0.6300 mark, pares intraday gains to multi-week high

- NZD/USD scales higher for the second straight day and touches its highest level since February 16.
- The prevalent risk-on environment benefits the risk-sensitive Kiwi amid subdued USD price action.
- Bulls, however, turn cautious and look to the crucial US Core PCE Price Index for a fresh impetus.
The NZD/USD pair gains positive traction for the second successive day and touched its highest level since February 16 on Friday, albeit faces rejection near the 0.6300 mark. Spot prices trade around the 0.6270-0.6275 region during the early European session and now seem to have found acceptance above a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
The prevalent risk-on environment - as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets - turns out to be a key factor lending support to the NZD/USD pair. Against the backdrop of easing fears of a full-blown banking crisis, hopes for a strong economic recovery in China boost investors' confidence and benefit the risk-sensitive Kiwi. In fact, the official Chinese PMI data showed that business activity in the services sector grew at its fastest pace in 12 years in March. Meanwhile, the growth in the manufacturing sector moderated a bit during the reported month, albeit at a smaller-than-expected pace.
The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, struggles to gain any traction amid the uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's rate-hike path, which provides an additional lift to the NZD/USD pair. It is worth recalling that the Fed had signalled recently that it might soon pause the rate-hiking cycle in the wake of the turmoil in the banking sector. That said, hopes that a widespread banking crisis might have been averted fueled speculations that the US central bank might move back to its inflation-fighting rate hikes. Furthermore, three Fed officials on Thursday backed the case for more rate increases to lower high levels of inflation.
This, in turn, is holding back traders from placing aggressive bearish bets around the USD and acting as a headwind for the NZD/USD pair, at least for the time being. Investors also seem reluctant and prefer to move on the sidelines ahead of the release of the US Core PCE Price Index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge later during the early North American session. The data will play a key role in influencing expectations about the next policy move. This, in turn, should drive the USD demand in the near term and help determine the next leg of a directional move for the major.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6275
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|0.6263
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6202
|Daily SMA50
|0.6283
|Daily SMA100
|0.6293
|Daily SMA200
|0.6159
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6267
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6203
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6295
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6167
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6538
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6131
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6243
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6227
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6222
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.618
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6158
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6286
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6308
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.635
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
