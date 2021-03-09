NZD/USD extends rebound above 0.7170 amid broad USD weakness

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD looks to snap a four-day losing streak.
  • US Dollar Index retreats to 92.00 area as US T-bond yields stage a deep correction.
  • NFIB Business Optimism Index in US improved modestly in February.

The NZD/USD closed the fourth straight day in the negative territory on Monday but staged a decisive rebound during the first half of the day on Tuesday. As of writing, the pair was up 0.65% on the day at 0.7174.

DXY turns south following Monday's rally

The heavy selling pressure surrounding the greenback seems to be fueling NZD/USD recovery. The US Dollar Index, which touched a fresh multi-month high of 92.50 earlier in the day, is currently down 0.4% at 91.98. The sharp correction witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields is making it difficult for the USD to find demand. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is losing more than 4% ahead of the American session.

The only data from the US on Tuesday revealed that the NFIB Business Optimism Index in February improved to 95.8 from 95 in January but this reading was largely ignored by market participants. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Futures are up more than 1%, suggesting that the USD will remain depressed with risk flows dominating financial markets.

Earlier in the day, the ANZ Activity Outlook from New Zealand arrived at 17.4% in February, compared to 21.3% in January. 

On Wednesday, Electronic Card Retail Sales will be released from New Zealand but the greenback's market valuation is likely to continue to dominate NZD/USD's movements.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7174
Today Daily Change 0.0051
Today Daily Change % 0.72
Today daily open 0.7123
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7253
Daily SMA50 0.7206
Daily SMA100 0.7062
Daily SMA200 0.6823
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7192
Previous Daily Low 0.7104
Previous Weekly High 0.7308
Previous Weekly Low 0.7099
Previous Monthly High 0.7466
Previous Monthly Low 0.7135
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7138
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7158
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7087
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7052
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6999
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7175
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7228
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7263

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hits 1.19 as US yields retreat

EUR/USD hits 1.19 as US yields retreat

EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, up from the 2021 lows of 1.1836 as US ten-year yields fall from the highs above 1.60%. China's stock intervention helps improve the market mood the passage of US stimulus is eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances above 1.3850 amid dollar weakness

GBP/USD advances above 1.3850 amid dollar weakness

GBP/USD is taking advantage of the upbeat market mood to gain ground and recapture 1.3850. The mix of weaker US yields, BOE Governor Bailey's pushback against negative rates and the UK's progress on vaccines is boosting cable.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD challenges 50-HMA on the road to recovery towards $1700

XAU/USD challenges 50-HMA on the road to recovery towards $1700

Gold is set to regain the $1700 mark as short-term indicators favor the bulls. RSI has edged higher, piercing above the midline. XAU bulls target the falling wedge hurdle at $1703.

Gold News

Dogecoin bulls relentlessly push for gains beyond $0.07

Dogecoin bulls relentlessly push for gains beyond $0.07

Dogecoin finally broke out of the symmetrical triangle discussed multiple times last week. The 'Meme Coin' has been yearning for recovery to all-time highs and perhaps a breakout above $0.1.

Read more

US Dollar Index comes under pressure and retest 92.00

US Dollar Index comes under pressure and retest 92.00

The upside momentum in the greenback appears somewhat dented and drag the US Dollar Index (DXY) back to the 92.00 neighbourhood.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures