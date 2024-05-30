NZD/USD extends its losses to near 0.6100 as risk aversion emerges

- NZD/USD extends its losing streak following the NZ Yearly Budget on Thursday.
- New Zealand Treasury sees inflation falling to below 3% in Q3.
- The lower US Treasury yields put pressure on the US Dollar, limiting the downside of the pair.
NZD/USD continues its losing streak for the third consecutive day on Thursday. The pair trades around 0.6100 during European hours, following the release of the Yearly Budget by the New Zealand Treasury. According to the official transcript from the New Zealand Government's website (www.beehive.govt.nz), Finance Minister Nicola Willis stated that Budget 2024 outlines the Government’s plan to rebuild the economy, ease the cost of living, improve health and education services, and restore law and order.
New Zealand Government endures savings of $23 billion over four years to responsibly fund tax relief and provide an additional boost to priority frontline services. A $7 billion boost to capital funding, via a top-up to the Multi-Year Capital Allowance, so we can invest in the infrastructure needed for future growth and resilience.
New Zealand Finance Minister Nicola Willis stated that the Treasury sees inflation falling to below 3% in Q3 and easing to 2% around 2026. The New Zealand treasury sees NZ GDP contracting in H1 2024, and growth in H2 2024.
On USD’s front, the hawkish remarks from US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials have heightened concerns about potential rate hikes, fueling risk aversion sentiment. This supported the US Dollar (USD), undermining the NZD/USD pair.
However, the downward correction in the US Treasury yields put pressure on the US Dollar, limiting the losses of the NZD/USD pair. Traders await the release of US Gross Domestic Product Annualized (Q1) data on Thursday and the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data on Friday.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6101
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|0.6116
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6069
|Daily SMA50
|0.6007
|Daily SMA100
|0.6067
|Daily SMA200
|0.6046
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6151
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6111
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6153
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6083
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6079
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5851
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6126
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6136
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6101
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6086
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6061
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6141
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6166
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6181
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears could not breach 0.6600
After a brief drop to the sub-0.6600 region, AUD/USD gathered traction and eventually ended Thursday’s session with marked gains in response to the renewed selling pressure hurting the Greenback.
EUR/USD hamstrung in the midrange ahead of Friday full of key data
EUR/USD dipped to 1.0790 on Thursday before a broad-market recovery forced the Greenback lower across the board. US GDP growth eased in-line with market expectations, and rate-cut-hopeful investors are taking a cautious step forward ahead of Friday’s key data prints.
Gold prices increase but stay under $2,350 ahead of key PCE data
Gold prices trimmed some of Wednesday’s losses and rose 0.41% on Thursday after the US Gross Domestic Product showed the economy is slowing, reigniting hopes that the US Federal Reserve may cut rates later in the year.
Ethereum maintains horizontal trend following BlackRock's updated S-1 filing
Ethereum (ETH) price shows neutrality despite positive updates of BlackRock's spot ETH ETF updated S-1 application and the Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) engagement with issuers.
Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbles once again, but pumps brakes on declines
The Dow Jones Industrial Average kicked off Thursday with another bearish gap after overnight trading dragged key securities steeply lower. However, market action in the US session is finding a floor in prices as investors dare to hope for signs of further easing in the US economy.