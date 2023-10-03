NZD/USD extends its downside below the mid-0.5900s, investors await RBNZ rate decision

The NZD/USD pair remains under selling pressure below the mid-0.5900s after falling to hold above the 0.6000 barrier during the early Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The rally of the US Dollar (USD) and higher US Treasury yield weigh on the Kiwi. The pair currently trades around 0.5938, down 0.13% on the day. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) showed on Monday that business conditions in the US manufacturing sector continued to contract in September. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI came in at 49.0 in September from 47.6 in August, beating the market expectation of 47.7. Furthermore, the Prices Paid Index fell from 48.4 to 43.8. The Employment Index climbed from 48.4 to 51.2. Finally, the New Orders Index grew from 46.8 to 49.2. Earlier Tuesday, Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said that the Fed will likely need to hike rates one more time this year and monetary policy path will depend on how the economy performs. Additionally, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said on Monday that it will likely be appropriate to raise the policy rate further and hold it at restrictive levels for some time. Meanwhile, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr stated that the central bank should approach monetary policy with caution. He said the most important question is not how much interest rates will rise, but how long they will remain at a sufficiently restrictive level. That said, the upbeat US economic data and the hawkish remarks from most Fed officials lift the US Dollar (USD) and act as a headwind for the NZD/USD pair. On the Kiwi front, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will announce its interest rate decision on Wednesday. Markets expect the RBNZ to hold rates unchanged at 5.5%. However, traders will keep an eye on the statement following the meeting. Any hint about a further rate hike might limit the downside of the Kiwi . Moving on, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) monetary policy meeting on Wednesday will be in the spotlight. On the US docket, the focus will be the US employment data, with the release of the ADP report on Wednesday and the Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.