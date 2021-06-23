NZD/USD extends correction, rises toward 0.7050

There won't be any high-tier data releases from New Zealand and the USD's market valuation is likely to remain the primary driver of NZD/USD's movements. Meanwhile, Wall Street's main indexes remain on track to start the day little changed.

Later in the day, the IHS Markit will publish the preliminary June Manufacturing and Services PMI reports. Investors expect the data to show an ongoing expansion in both sectors but investors will pay close attention to developments on price pressures. The US Census Bureau will release the New Home Sales figures for May as well. Ahead of these data, the DXY is staying flat on the day around 91.70.

The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the USD and the upbeat market mood on Tuesday helped NZD/USD close in the positive territory. Although FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell refrained from delivering any comments on the policy outlook , he adopted a less-concerned tone with regards to inflation and made it difficult for the greenback to find demand. Moreover, major equity indexes in the US managed to post daily gains, putting additional weight on the US Dollar Index (DXY).

Following Monday's decisive recovery, the NZD/USD pair preserved its bullish momentum on Tuesday and gained 35 pips. On Wednesday, the pair continues to edge higher and was last seen gaining 0.23% on the day at 0.7038.

