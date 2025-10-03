TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

NZD/USD edges up to day highs near 0.5820 but remains within previous ranges

  • The New Zealand Dollar rises to a session high near 0.5830, but remains below Thursday's highs, at 0.5842
  • A moderately positive market mood is supporting the risk-sensitive NZD and weighing on the US Dollar.
  • In New Zealand, hopes of further RBNZ rate cuts this year are weighing on Kiwi's rallies.
NZD/USD edges up to day highs near 0.5820 but remains within previous ranges
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

The New Zealand Dollar is nudging higher at Friday’s early European trading session. The pair has reached fresh session highs a few pips shy of 0.5830. The immediate bias is positive, but price action remains trapped within Thursday’s ranges, reflecting a frail upside momentum.

A moderate risk appetite is supporting the Kiwi, and weighing on the safe-haven US Dollar, which is also suffering by the US Government shutdown and further evidence of a cooling labour market, which is pressuring the Fed to adopt a looser monetary policy.

US employment data keeps showing signs of a cooling labour market

With the US federal government data releases muted, the US Challenger Job Cuts gathered particular interest on Thursday, and the final readings were mixed. Layoffs declined to 54,064 in September, from 85,979 in August, but hiring plans showed a total of 204,939 this year, which is the lowest year-to-date reading since 2009, in the midst of the financial crisis.

Later on the day. Dallas Fed president, Lorie Logan, provided a fresh boost to the USD, putting into question further rate cuts. Investors, however, remain convinced that the US central bank will cut rates in October and, highly likely, also in December, which is keeping the US Dollar’s rallies limited, at least for now.

In New Zealand, the calendar has been light this week, but market expectations that the RBNZ will be forced to ease its monetary policy further to boost a faltering economic growth are acting as headwinds for a significant Kiwi recovery.

New Zealand Dollar FAQs

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.

Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD ranges above 1.1700 ahead of Lagarde's speech

EUR/USD ranges above 1.1700 ahead of Lagarde's speech

EUR/USD remains confined in a tight band above 1.1700 in the European trading hours on Friday. The US Dollar consolidates weekly losses amid shutdown-led data blackout and Fed rate-cut hopes, while the Euro awaits ECB-speak and EU PPI inflation data for fresh directives. 

GBP/USD holds steady above 1.3400, awaits ISM PMI, Fedspeak

GBP/USD holds steady above 1.3400, awaits ISM PMI, Fedspeak

GBP/USD holds ground above 1.3400 in the European session on Friday. The US Dollar struggles amid a slowdown in the US job market and an extended government shutdown. The US NFP report and, hence, all eyes will be on the ISM and final S&P Global Services PMIs and Fedspeak.  

Gold reverses modest Asian session dip; flat lines above $3,850 amid mixed cues

Gold reverses modest Asian session dip; flat lines above $3,850 amid mixed cues

Gold recovers slightly from the Asian session low and currently trades above the $3,850 level. The global risk sentiment seems unfazed by a partial US government shutdown for the third straight day. This is evident from a generally positive tone around the equity markets and acts as a headwind for the safe-haven precious metal.

How could federal government shutdown affect the US Dollar?

How could federal government shutdown affect the US Dollar?

US government shutdown creates heightened uncertainty for investors. Data blackout could influence the Fed's policymaking process. The risk-averse market atmosphere is likely to continue to support safe-haven assets.

FXStreet launches a fresh, new design

FXStreet launches a fresh, new design

FXStreet marks a key milestone in its mission to help traders on their journey, aimed at tackling challenges in its editorial and business strategies.

ETHFI, CAKE, SPX – DeFi tokens lead the rally

ETHFI, CAKE, SPX – DeFi tokens lead the rally

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) tokens, such as Ether.fi (ETHFI) and PancakeSwap (CAKE) are leading the broader cryptocurrency market rally at the time of writing on Friday, with the meme coin SPX6900 (SPX) following suit. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers