NZD/USD edges lower toward 0.6600 ahead of US PMI data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD slides on Friday as markets turn risk-averse.
  • US Dollar Index fluctuates in tight range below 95.00.
  • Markit PMI data expected to show expansion in US manufacturing activity.

The China-proxy NZD struggled to find demand on Thursday and started the last day of the week on the back foot amid escalating US-China geopolitical tensions. As of writing, the NZD/USD pair was down 0.2% on the day at 0.6618.

Eyes on US-China headlines, PMI data

China announced on Friday that it shut down the US consulate in Chengdu in retaliation to the US' closure of China's consulate in China. Additionally, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said China walked away on its promises on Hong Kong and called upon the free world to triumph over that "new tyranny."

Meanwhile, the data published by Statistics New Zealand showed that the trade deficit narrowed slightly from $1.29 billion to $1.2 billion on a yearly basis in June but was largely ignored by the market participants.

Although market sentiment remains sour with major European equity indexes posting heavy losses, the greenback is having a difficult time erasing its losses against its rivals. Pressure by the sharp drop witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields, the US Dollar Index  (DXY) closed the fifth straight in the negative territory on Thursday.

Ahead of the IHS Markit's flash PMI data, which are expected to show that the economic activity in the US manufacturing and the service sector expanded in July, the DXY is staying flat on the day near 94.81.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6616
Today Daily Change -0.0018
Today Daily Change % -0.27
Today daily open 0.6634
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6544
Daily SMA50 0.6415
Daily SMA100 0.6215
Daily SMA200 0.6349
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6691
Previous Daily Low 0.6626
Previous Weekly High 0.6594
Previous Weekly Low 0.6502
Previous Monthly High 0.6585
Previous Monthly Low 0.6186
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6651
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6666
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6609
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6585
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6544
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6675
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6716
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.674

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

